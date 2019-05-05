Scott McCarron earns 10th career PGA Tour Champions win at Insperity Invitational

PGA Tour Champions

WHAT: Insperity Invitational

WHERE: The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas.

WINNER: Scott McCarron

MONEY: $330,000

SCORE: 17-under 199

BUZZ: McCarron carded a 5-under 67 in the final round for a two-shot victory in Texas. Ranked No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, McCarron now has two victories in his last three tournaments after taking home the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in late April. He was also T-5 at last week’s Bass Pro Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge and boasts six top-10 finishes in nine starts this season. The 53-year-old and three-time PGA Tour winner has worked as a Golf Channel analyst and now owns 10 senior victories since joining the PGA Tour Champions in 2016. Scott Parel finished solo second at 15 under for the week, Lee Janzen was solo third and Marco Dawson and Paul Goydos were T-4 11 under.