Winner's bag: Max Homa's gear at Wells Fargo Championship

Max Homa Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The clubs Max Homa used to win the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship:

DRIVER: Titleist TS4 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 80 TX shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 818H2 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X Hybrid shaft

IRONS: Titleist 718 MB (4-9), with KBS Tour S-Taper shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46 degrees), with KBS Tour S-Taper shaft; (50, 54, 60 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura T5W prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

