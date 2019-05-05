Winner's bag: Max Homa's gear at Wells Fargo Championship

The clubs Max Homa used to win the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship:
DRIVER: Titleist TS4 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 80 TX shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 818H2 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X Hybrid shaft
IRONS: Titleist 718 MB (4-9), with KBS Tour S-Taper shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46 degrees), with KBS Tour S-Taper shaft; (50, 54, 60 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura T5W prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
