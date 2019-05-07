AT&T Byron Nelson: Fantasy golf power rankings

The Byron Nelson heads back to its new home at Trinity Forest one year after the venue debuted to mostly positive reviews.

Astute observers will notice this isn’t like most PGA Tour stops, with no water or trees and a massive links-style layout that includes a double green and the potential to play extremely firm and fast.

Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth highlight a modest field with one final tune-up ahead of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in its new spot on the calendar.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks for the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson.

20. Russell Knox: Plenty of experience playing links golf for the 33-year-old from Scotland, who broke 70 in all four rounds at the 2018 Byron Nelson.

19. Rafa Cabrera Bello: Only one missed cut in 12 PGA Tour starts this season and playing steady golf ahead of his first tournament start at Trinity Forest.

18. Kevin Tway: Playing better lately after missing six consecutive cuts ahead of the Masters and notched a top-10 last year at Trinity Forest.

17. Branden Grace: Hasn’t finished inside the top 30 since Pebble Beach, but he showed up for the Match Play and was T-3 at the 2018 Byron Nelson.

16. Daniel Berger: Struggling on the greens but excellent off the tee lately, Berger’s still getting settled in from an extended offseason break.

15. Kevin Na: He’s 13th in strokes gained around-the-green this year, and that crafty wedge play should serve Na well around this layout.

14. Ryan Moore: He’s 16th in strokes gained overall this season and has the putter working big time. Also finished solo third his last time in the Lone Star State at the Valero Texas Open last month.

13. Scott Piercy: Finished solo third at last month’s RBC Heritage and got a look at Trinity Forest last year with a T-32 effort.

12. Pat Perez: Didn’t tee it up here last year but looked strong in a T-8 Wells Fargo finish after missing nearly two months due to injury.

11. Rory Sabbatini: Worth a long look having gone T-10, T-3 and T-18 in his last three starts. Also finished T-13 last year at Trinity Forest.

10. Aaron Wise: Defending champ was 17th at the Masters and T-18 last week at the Wells Fargo. Still pounding the driver at 19th in strokes gained off-the-tee.

9. Keith Mitchell: Honda champ has been even better than Wise off the tee and scored a T-8 finish at Quail Hollow. Was also T-3 last year at the Byron Nelson.

8. Sungjae Im: The rookie already has 21 starts under his belt, including five top-10s, and he’s been statistically solid across the board.

7. Patrick Reed: Fell off last week with a final-round 74, but sounds like he’s found something with his swing over the last month.

6. Henrik Stenson: First on Tour in strokes gained approach-the-green and playing solid golf ever since a missed cut at the Players.

5. Charles Howell III: Coming off back-to-back missed cuts at courses he’s never played particularly well. Seems like a good week to get back on track after a T-9 here last year.

4. Jordan Spieth: Dallas native needs to get the driver figured out in a hurry but continues to speak optimistically of his progress one week ahead of the Career Grand Slam bid at Bethpage Black.

3. Marc Leishman: Hasn’t done much since the Genesis but finished solo second a year ago at this course.

2. Hideki Matsuyama: Putted a little better at Quail Hollow and still grinding hard with 19 consecutive cuts made.

1. Brooks Koepka: Swing looked excellent all week at the Zurich and he’ll be fully locked in with a PGA Championship title defense on deck.