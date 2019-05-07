Matt Wallace full of confidence, positivity ahead of British Masters

HILLSIDE, England – Matt Wallace isn’t messing around anymore. He’s got his sights set on top 10 in the world. He doesn’t care how he gets there, as long as he does.

Only then can he become the World’s No. 1 player.

It’s hard to find a more positive player on the European Tour than the 29-year-old Englishman.

There are shades of Ian Poulter in the four-time winner. There are parallels too. Both players have come from humble beginnings. Both have worked hard to become winners and both have 100 percent belief in themselves. That much was obvious when Wallace talked about “winning some majors.”

Wallace is one-of-four marquee Englishmen in this week’s field at the $3.4 million Betfred British Masters along with tournament host Tommy Fleetwood, defending champion Eddie Pepperell and Tyrrell Hatton. Wallace, currently 36th on the Official World Golf Ranking, probably has more confidence than the other three combined.

“I want to be a top-10 player in the world,” Wallace said. “That’s always been my goal, because once you get there, you’ve got a chance of being No. 1. So my plan is to try to get there, somehow, some way. I’m going to give it my all these next few years.”

Wallace’s optimism may sound a tad over the top for a guy who was playing mini tour golf less than three years ago. In 2016, the Londoner won five times on the Alps Tour. He began 2017 as a European Challenge Tour player, but graduated to the main Tour by winning the Portuguese Open. He grabbed that opportunity with both hands in 2018 by winning three tournaments to come close to making the European Ryder Cup team.

The Englishman says adding fitness coach Dr. Steve McGregor to his backroom team will help him get to the top of the royal & ancient game. McGregor includes Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood among his clients. The former New York Knicks employee has also compiled fitness regimes for English Premiership leaders Manchester City and other British soccer teams.

“We wanted someone on board who could help us make the next step,” Wallace said. “I’m not saying it got to the point where I felt like I wasn’t doing things right, but I wasn’t doing it in the way that I wanted to to get to top 10 in the world.

“We had most things in place, I had everything in place but it was in pencil rather than pen. I need it confirmed. I need it nailed. This is the approach and we’re not messing any more.

“We’ve got a chance to really take this on and take it to the next level, and Steve is one of the best at doing that.

“I’m stoked to have him as part of my team. It’s given me that bit of energy and a bit of buzz to know that the next few years we could do some big things.”