Phil Mickelson joins loaded field for Travelers Championship

The Travelers Championship occurs the week after the U.S. Open, but that doesn’t mean the PGA Tour’s lone visit to New England this year will be lacking in golf starpower.

Tuesday, the Travelers announced Phil Mickelson will be returning to play in Cromwell, Conn., for the first time since 2003. Mickelson won at TPC River Highlands in 2001 and ’02, when the event was known as the Canon Greater Hartford Open.

Lefty rallied from five shots back in the final round to repeat in 2002 with a closing-round 64. He became the first player in the event to defend his title.

“Phil Mickelson is one of the greats of the game, and it’s going to be exciting for Connecticut golf fans to have the opportunity to see him back at River Highlands,” Tournament Director Nathan Grube said in a statement.

Mickelson won at Pebble Beach in January. He will be coming to Connecticut with several other top pros directly from the U.S. Open at the same site. Mickelson has 44 PGA Tour victories, is ranked 23rd in the world and is second behind Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour all-time money list.

The Travelers will be held June 20-23. The tournament is considered a favorite stop among many players on the Tour and once again offers a cluster of notables. Among the golfers ranked in the top 20 worldwide who have already committed to play:

No. 3 Brooks Koepka

No. 5 Justin Thomas

No. 7 Francesco Molinari

No. 8 Bryson DeChambeau

No. 12 Paul Casey

No. 14 Tony Finau

No. 15 Jason Day

No. 16 Tommy Fleetwood

No. 17 Patrick Cantlay

No. 18 Bubba Watson

No. 19 Patrick Reed

Watson is the defending Travelers champion. He overcame a six-shot deficit on Sunday by firing a final-round 7-under-par 63 to win by three strokes.