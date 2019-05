The AT&T Byron Nelson returns to Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas this week.

In its PGA Tour debut last year, the Trinity Forest course was dumbed down to conform to standards often seen at lesser venues.

In this week’s “Eamon’s Corner” (see video above), Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch says that the Tour needs to leave well enough alone this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Instead of “McNugget” golf, Lynch says it’s time to “give us the damn chicken.”