John Daly to use cart at PGA Championship due to injured knee

Jun 7, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; John Daly waits for his tee shot on the 9th hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

May 7, 2019

John Daly has been approved to use a cart next week in the PGA Championship because of an injured left knee. He will be the first player to ride a cart at a major championship since Casey Martin in the U.S. Open at Olympic Club in 1998 and 2012.

The PGA of America says Daly applied for the cart through its American with Disabilities Act policy and provided information for the medical staff to review.

The former British Open and PGA champion says he has osteoarthritis in his right knee that keeps him from walking a full round. Daly plays the PGA Tour Champions circuit that allows for carts.

Daly last walked at a tournament on the European Tour last September in Switzerland.

The PGA Championship starts May 16 at Bethpage Black.

