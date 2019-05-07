NCAA women's golf: USC running away with lead at Cle Elum regional

While most teams struggled on Tuesday during the NCAA women’s golf Cle Elum regional second round, USC thrived.

The Trojans (-10) were the sole team to shoot below par, finishing the day at 3-under to take a commanding 12-shot lead over second place Washington (+2).

San Jose State (+6), Arkansas (+7), Northwestern (+10), Ohio State and UCF (+12). After Wednesday’s final round, the top six teams will advance to the NCAA Championship later this month at the Blessings Golf Course in Fayetteville, Ark.

Jennifer Chang and Malia Nam shot rounds of 67 and 70, respectively, to lead the way for USC. Chang, a sophomore, leads the way on the individual leaderboard at 7-under, closely followed by Washington’s Rino Sasaki and UCF’s Ana Laura Collado at 6-under and Oregon’s Kathleen Scavo at 5-under.