NCAA women's golf: Texas goes low, Purdue joins the mix at Norman regional

Two rounds down, one to go in Norman, Okla.

Texas (-8) went on an absolute tear in the second round at the NCAA women’s golf Norman regional on Tuesday, shooting 7-under to take a one-shot lead over second place Florida.

Things get a little tighter down the leaderboard as Purdue (-2), Wake Forest (-1), Arizona State (+3), Ole Miss and Texas Tech (+5) round out the top six. After Wednesday’s final round, the top six teams will advance to the NCAA Championship later this month at the Blessings Golf Course in Fayetteville, Ark.

While the Longhorns were the low team on the day, they weren’t the only team to find success at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. Florida, Purdue, and Wake Forest all shot 3-under Tuesday.

“I think we’ve played well. Yesterday we didn’t get the (full team) score we needed, today we did. It was really the only difference between today’s round and yesterday’s round from a team standpoint,” said Purdue coach Devon Brouse, noting the improve from 1-over Monday to 3-under Tuesday.

“We just need to get all five players in the mix tomorrow and play better on the par 5’s.”

But how can the Boilermakers improve on the longer holes?

“By and large it’s course management,” explained Brouse. “The par 5’s here aren’t reachable. It’s just keeping the ball in the short grass and being able to score on the third shot. We have to be better course managers on the par 5’s.”

While seven shots separate Purdue from the last spot to qualify for the NCAA Championship, the Boilermakers know they can’t get complacent in Wednesday’s final round. That said, don’t expect Brouse to let the other team’s scores impact his message to his team.

“We don’t watch scoreboards, we try to take care of our business. The way you have success against other teams is improve your own play and own score.”

Individual race

Pac-12 Championship medalist Olivia Mehaffey of Arizona State is seeking her second straight victory. Mehaffey shot a 66 on Tuesday to get to 9-under, three clear of Michaela Fletcher of Memphis and four shots ahead of Micaela Farah of Purdue and Agathe Laisne of Texas. Augusta National Women’s Amateur champ Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest is T-5 along with Amanda Hollandsworth of Virginia Tech and Kaitlin Milligan of Oklahoma are all five shots back of Mehaffey.