Tony Romo faces 10,000-1 odds to win AT&T Byron Nelson

Tony Romo continues his quixotic journey to become a full-time professional golfer this week, thanks to a sponsor’s exemption he received to play the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.
And while Max Homa was not on the board last week before he won the Wells Fargo Championship, bettors do have the option to wager on Romo this week. He’s a 10,000-1 extremely-long shot to win the Byron Nelson, according to odds posted at the The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas and at golfodds.com.
Among the legit professional golfers in the 156-player field, Brooks Koepka is the clear favorite at 13-2. Koepka will likely use this event in part as a tune-up to firm his game for his PGA Championship defense next week at Bethpage Black.
Hideki Matsuyama is the second choice at 16-1, while hometown favorite Jordan Spieth is fetching 18-1 odds.
Those who might want to take a shot at a Romo victory, be warned. He says he’s using the event to measure and improve his game as much as he is to compete.
On the flip side, Romo will be playing his home course.
His over/under for Round 1 is 77.5 on the 7,450-yard, par-72 course.
AT&T Byron Nelson Betting Odds
|Brooks KOEPKA
|13/2
|Hideki MATSUYAMA
|16/1
|Jordan SPIETH
|18/1
|Aaron WISE
|20/1
|Henrik STENSON
|20/1
|Marc LEISHMAN
|25/1
|Patrick REED
|30/1
|Keith MITCHELL
|30/1
|Branden GRACE
|30/1
|Sungjae IM
|40/1
|Ryan MOORE
|40/1
|Kevin NA
|40/1
|Scott PIERCY
|40/1
|Charles HOWELL III
|40/1
|Rory SABBATINI
|40/1
|Rafael CABRERA BELLO
|40/1
|Alex NOREN
|50/1
|Pat PEREZ
|50/1
|Ryan PALMER
|50/1
|Scottie SCHEFFLER
|50/1
|Abraham ANCER
|60/1
|Thomas PIETERS
|60/1
|Thorbjorn OLESEN
|60/1
|Lucas BJERREGAARD
|60/1
|Seamus POWER
|60/1
|Russell KNOX
|60/1
|Daniel BERGER
|60/1
|Trey MULLINAX
|60/1
|C.T. PAN
|60/1
|Jimmy WALKER
|60/1
|Justin HARDING
|80/1
|Kyoung-Hoon LEE
|80/1
|J.T. POSTON
|80/1
|Bud CAULEY
|80/1
|J.J. SPAUN
|80/1
|Matt JONES
|80/1
|Kevin TWAY
|80/1
|Brian STUARD
|80/1
|Dylan FRITTELLI
|100/1
|Michael THOMPSON
|100/1
|Kiradech APHIBARNRAT
|100/1
|Russell HENLEY
|100/1
|Austin COOK
|100/1
|Nick TAYLOR
|100/1
|Beau HOSSLER
|100/1
|Sam BURNS
|100/1
|Adam SCHENK
|100/1
|Brian HARMAN
|100/1
|Nick WATNEY
|100/1
|Ollie SCHNIEDERJANS
|100/1
|Brian GAY
|100/1
|Aaron BADDELEY
|100/1
|Scott STALLINGS
|100/1
|Denny McCARTHY
|125/1
|Martin LAIRD
|125/1
|Luke DONALD
|125/1
|Bill HAAS
|125/1
|Sung KANG
|125/1
|Wyndham CLARK
|125/1
|Vaughn TAYLOR
|125/1
|Troy MERRITT
|125/1
|Shawn STEFANI
|125/1
|Kramer HICKOK
|150/1
|Peter UIHLEIN
|150/1
|Mackenzie HUGHES
|150/1
|Chris STROUD
|150/1
|Roberto CASTRO
|150/1
|Matt EVERY
|200/1
|Harris ENGLISH
|200/1
|Kelly KRAFT
|200/1
|Curtis LUCK
|200/1
|Anirban LAHIRI
|250/1
|Cameron DAVIS
|250/1
|Ernie ELS
|250/1
|Padraig HARRINGTON
|250/1
|Colt KNOST
|250/1
|Chad CAMPBELL
|300/1
|Michael KIM
|500/1
|Tony ROMO
|10,000/1
|FIELD (all others)
|11/2
|Tournament Matchups:
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-130
|Jordan Spieth
|+110
|Patrick Reed
|+110
|Henrik Stenson
|-130
|Branden Grace
|-110
|Keith Mitchell
|-110
|Charles Howell III
|-110
|Ryan Moore
|-110
|Kevin Na
|-125
|Scott Piercy
|+105
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|-130
|Alex Noren
|+110
|Pat Perez
|+105
|Rory Sabbatini
|-125
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-110
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|-110
|Russell Knox
|-110
|Thomas Pieters
|-110
|J.J. Spaun
|-120
|Kevin Tway
|EVEN
