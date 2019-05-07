Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tony Romo faces 10,000-1 odds to win AT&T Byron Nelson

By May 7, 2019 10:41 am

Tony Romo continues his quixotic journey to become a full-time professional golfer this week, thanks to a sponsor’s exemption he received to play the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

And while Max Homa was not on the board last week before he won the Wells Fargo Championship, bettors do have the option to wager on Romo this week. He’s a 10,000-1 extremely-long shot to win the Byron Nelson, according to odds posted at the The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas and at golfodds.com.

Among the legit professional golfers in the 156-player field, Brooks Koepka is the clear favorite at 13-2. Koepka will likely use this event in part as a tune-up to firm his game for his PGA Championship defense next week at Bethpage Black.

Hideki Matsuyama is the second choice at 16-1, while hometown favorite Jordan Spieth is fetching 18-1 odds.

Those who might want to take a shot at a Romo victory, be warned. He says he’s using the event to measure and improve his game as much as he is to compete.

On the flip side, Romo will be playing his home course.

His over/under for Round 1 is 77.5 on the 7,450-yard, par-72 course.

AT&T Byron Nelson Betting Odds

Brooks KOEPKA 13/2
Hideki MATSUYAMA 16/1
Jordan SPIETH 18/1
Aaron WISE 20/1
Henrik STENSON 20/1
Marc LEISHMAN 25/1
Patrick REED 30/1
Keith MITCHELL 30/1
Branden GRACE 30/1
Sungjae IM 40/1
Ryan MOORE 40/1
Kevin NA 40/1
Scott PIERCY 40/1
Charles HOWELL III 40/1
Rory SABBATINI 40/1
Rafael CABRERA BELLO 40/1
Alex NOREN 50/1
Pat PEREZ 50/1
Ryan PALMER 50/1
Scottie SCHEFFLER 50/1
Abraham ANCER 60/1
Thomas PIETERS 60/1
Thorbjorn OLESEN 60/1
Lucas BJERREGAARD 60/1
Seamus POWER 60/1
Russell KNOX 60/1
Daniel BERGER 60/1
Trey MULLINAX 60/1
C.T. PAN 60/1
Jimmy WALKER 60/1
Justin HARDING 80/1
Kyoung-Hoon LEE 80/1
J.T. POSTON 80/1
Bud CAULEY 80/1
J.J. SPAUN 80/1
Matt JONES 80/1
Kevin TWAY 80/1
Brian STUARD 80/1
Dylan FRITTELLI 100/1
Michael THOMPSON 100/1
Kiradech APHIBARNRAT 100/1
Russell HENLEY 100/1
Austin COOK 100/1
Nick TAYLOR 100/1
Beau HOSSLER 100/1
Sam BURNS 100/1
Adam SCHENK 100/1
Brian HARMAN 100/1
Nick WATNEY 100/1
Ollie SCHNIEDERJANS 100/1
Brian GAY 100/1
Aaron BADDELEY 100/1
Scott STALLINGS 100/1
Denny McCARTHY 125/1
Martin LAIRD 125/1
Luke DONALD 125/1
Bill HAAS 125/1
Sung KANG 125/1
Wyndham CLARK 125/1
Vaughn TAYLOR 125/1
Troy MERRITT 125/1
Shawn STEFANI 125/1
Kramer HICKOK 150/1
Peter UIHLEIN 150/1
Mackenzie HUGHES 150/1
Chris STROUD 150/1
Roberto CASTRO 150/1
Matt EVERY 200/1
Harris ENGLISH 200/1
Kelly KRAFT 200/1
Curtis LUCK 200/1
Anirban LAHIRI 250/1
Cameron DAVIS 250/1
Ernie ELS 250/1
Padraig HARRINGTON 250/1
Colt KNOST 250/1
Chad CAMPBELL 300/1
Michael KIM 500/1
Tony ROMO 10,000/1
FIELD (all others) 11/2
Tournament Matchups:
Hideki Matsuyama -130
Jordan Spieth +110
Patrick Reed +110
Henrik Stenson -130
Branden Grace -110
Keith Mitchell -110
Charles Howell III -110
Ryan Moore -110
Kevin Na -125
Scott Piercy +105
Rafael Cabrera Bello -130
Alex Noren +110
Pat Perez +105
Rory Sabbatini -125
Lucas Bjerregaard -110
Thorbjorn Olesen -110
Russell Knox -110
Thomas Pieters -110
J.J. Spaun -120
Kevin Tway EVEN

