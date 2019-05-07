PXG 0211 irons blend premium technologies with a lower price than the company's other offerings

Gear: PXG 0211 irons

Price: $195 per club with True Temper Elevate steel shafts, $210 per club with Mitsubishi MMT graphite shafts

Specs: Cast 431 stainless steel body with a 1770M steel faceplate and internal polymer vibration-dampening material

Available: May 21

The Goal

After helping to jump-start the ultra-premium category, PXG is trying to broaden its reach with a technology-filled iron that a larger segment of the market can afford.

The Skinny

At $400 per club, the PXG 0311 GEN2 irons that were released last year are too expensive for most golfers, and the company knows it. In an effort to broaden its market share and attract players who want a premium iron but simply can’t drop $2,800 for a seven-club set, PXG now offers the 0211 irons.

The 0211 irons lack the tungsten weight screws found on all the other PXG irons and woods, and they are cast from 431 stainless steel, a material that is harder and more durable than the forged 8620 carbon steel used in the 0311 GEN2 irons. PXG has given the new clubs the same 1770M faceplate found on the more-expensive clubs – the company said it is 0.05 inches thick, making it the thinnest face on the market.

PXG has added its proprietary COR2 polymer material inside the clubheads, and it serves two purposes. First, it absorbs vibrations and enhances the sound of impact and feel. Second, it supports the face while allowing it to flex efficiently at impact. That helps golfers create more ball speed and distance.

Like the 0311, the faces of the 0211 irons are laser-welded onto the body around the perimeter of the hitting area instead of on the face itself. PXG said this helps broaden the sweet spot and deliver more ball speed across a larger area.

The 0211 irons also vary from the 0311 clubs in set design. Starting with the long irons, the 0211 blade length gets progressively shorter as it transitions into the mid and short irons. The amount of offset also decreases.

So while the clubs look the same from a cosmetic standpoint, with the 0211 irons PXG has actually made a blended set, with easy-to-hit long irons and precision-oriented scoring clubs.