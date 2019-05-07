VIDEO: Brooks Koepka wins free beer for New York

A week ahead of the U.S. Open at Bethpage Black on Long Island, Brooks Koepka was in New York.

In promotion for Michelob Ultra on Monday, the defending PGA Champion winner was taking aim to win all of New York a free beer.

With Statue of Liberty and the Freedom Tower standing in the distance, Koepka was tasked with hitting a moving green on a barge in New York Harbor.

All he needed was two shots.

New Yorkers of legal drinking age will be able to get that free beer – singular – on May 16. That’s a week from Thursday and day one of the PGA Championship.