VIDEO: Tony Romo shows off quick-take skills to Kevin Na

Kevin Na perfected the one-handed, ball-retrieval method with his swift grab during the Players Championship that cracked up Tiger Woods.

Tuesday, ahead of the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Na was helping Tony Romo with his game. Playing on a sponsor’s exemption, Romo is a 10,000-1 shot to win the tournament on his home course.

A former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst and wanna-be pro golfer, Romo also showed to be a quick study when it comes to pulling up the ball before it’s able to waste any time in the bottom of the cup.

“You’re a one-take machine,” Na says after Romo swipes his putt before it even makes it into the hole.

In March during Round 3 of the Players at No 17, Na tapped a three-footer that slowly rolled toward the hole with so much certainty that he scooped up the ball with one hand as it fell toward the bottom of the cup.

The antics put a smile on the face of Na’s playing partner Tiger Woods before Woods broke out in laughter. A day earlier, Woods bagged a quadruple-bogey 7 on the same hole after he hit two balls into the water.

Woods was so inspired by Na’s antics, he mimicked them by dashing over to the hole and grabbing the birdie putt as quickly as possible – for someone who is 43 and had four back surgeries.