NCAA women's golf: Who advanced from regional play to the NCAA Championship?

After three rounds of golf at four regional sites across the country, 24 teams and 12 individuals have qualified for the NCAA Championship at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 17-22.

Each of the four regions featured at least one surprise team advancing to the finals in Fayetteville. Here’s who will be taking their talents to the Blessings (Golfweek/Sagarin rankings in parentheses):

Auburn regional

Vanderbilt (7) Florida State (9) Duke (2) Virginia (17) Auburn (13) Tennessee (35)

Individuals

Linette Holmsllykke, Murray State

Virunpat Olankitkunchai, Maryland

Angelica Moresco, Alabama

Norman regional

Texas (5) Florida (10) Wake Forest (3) Purdue (30) Arizona State (15) Ole Miss (37)

Individuals

Kaitlin Milligan, Oklahoma

Michaela Fletcher, Memphis

Amanda Hollandsworth, Virginia Tech

East Lansing regional

Kent State (14) Arizona (8) UCLA (12) Stanford (4) Illinois (19) Indiana (49)

Individuals

Haylin Harris, Michigan State

Allyson Geer-Park, Michigan State

Mikayla Fitzpatrick, Xavier

Cle Elum regional

USC Washington Northwestern Arkansas San Jose State UCF

Individuals