NCAA women's golf: Who advanced from regional play to the NCAA Championship?

After three rounds of golf at four regional sites across the country, 24 teams and 12 individuals have qualified for the NCAA Championship at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 17-22.
Each of the four regions featured at least one surprise team advancing to the finals in Fayetteville. Here’s who will be taking their talents to the Blessings (Golfweek/Sagarin rankings in parentheses):
Auburn regional
- Vanderbilt (7)
- Florida State (9)
- Duke (2)
- Virginia (17)
- Auburn (13)
- Tennessee (35)
Individuals
- Linette Holmsllykke, Murray State
- Virunpat Olankitkunchai, Maryland
- Angelica Moresco, Alabama
Norman regional
- Texas (5)
- Florida (10)
- Wake Forest (3)
- Purdue (30)
- Arizona State (15)
- Ole Miss (37)
Individuals
- Kaitlin Milligan, Oklahoma
- Michaela Fletcher, Memphis
- Amanda Hollandsworth, Virginia Tech
East Lansing regional
- Kent State (14)
- Arizona (8)
- UCLA (12)
- Stanford (4)
- Illinois (19)
- Indiana (49)
Individuals
- Haylin Harris, Michigan State
- Allyson Geer-Park, Michigan State
- Mikayla Fitzpatrick, Xavier
Cle Elum regional
- USC
- Washington
- Northwestern
- Arkansas
- San Jose State
- UCF
Individuals
- Kathleen Scavo, Oregon
- Aneka Seumanutafa, Ohio State
- Ellie Slama, Oregon State
