Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

NCAA women's golf: Who advanced from regional play to the NCAA Championship?

Kent State Women's Golf

NCAA women's golf: Who advanced from regional play to the NCAA Championship?

College

NCAA women's golf: Who advanced from regional play to the NCAA Championship?

By May 8, 2019 8:02 pm

By: |

After three rounds of golf at four regional sites across the country, 24 teams and 12 individuals have qualified for the NCAA Championship at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 17-22.

Each of the four regions featured at least one surprise team advancing to the finals in Fayetteville. Here’s who will be taking their talents to the Blessings (Golfweek/Sagarin rankings in parentheses):

Auburn regional

  1. Vanderbilt (7)
  2. Florida State (9)
  3. Duke (2)
  4. Virginia (17)
  5. Auburn (13)
  6. Tennessee (35)

Individuals

  • Linette Holmsllykke, Murray State
  • Virunpat Olankitkunchai, Maryland
  • Angelica Moresco, Alabama

Norman regional

  1. Texas (5)
  2. Florida (10)
  3. Wake Forest (3)
  4. Purdue (30)
  5. Arizona State (15)
  6. Ole Miss (37)

Individuals

  • Kaitlin Milligan, Oklahoma
  • Michaela Fletcher, Memphis
  • Amanda Hollandsworth, Virginia Tech

East Lansing regional

  1. Kent State (14)
  2. Arizona (8)
  3. UCLA (12)
  4. Stanford (4)
  5. Illinois (19)
  6. Indiana (49)

Individuals

  • Haylin Harris, Michigan State
  • Allyson Geer-Park, Michigan State
  • Mikayla Fitzpatrick, Xavier

Cle Elum regional

  1. USC
  2. Washington
  3. Northwestern
  4. Arkansas
  5. San Jose State
  6. UCF

Individuals

  • Kathleen Scavo, Oregon
  • Aneka Seumanutafa, Ohio State
  • Ellie Slama, Oregon State

, , College

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home