NCAA men's golf: Ranking the best conferences ahead of regionals

Which conference is the best?
As usual, the power five leagues lead the way and this year the Big 12 Conference is the top league using the power ratings that determine the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.
Big 12 has nine of its 10 teams in NCAA regional play with only Kansas State missing out. The Wildcats were the first team out when selections were announced last week. The SEC also has all but one (Missouri) of its league member in the postseason. But , behind the strength of Oklahoma State and Texas and Oklahoma in the top nine the Big 12 computes to No. 1. The ACC, Pac-12 and Big 10 rounding out the top five.
The Mountain West Conference is the top league outside the power five and sends five schools to NCAA regional play.
NCAA Men’s Golf Conference Rankings
|Rank
|Conference-USA Championship
|Power Rating
|NCAA Teams
|1
|Big 12 Conference Championship
|70.23
|9
|2
|SEC Championship
|70.56
|13
|3
|ACC Championship
|70.66
|9
|4
|Pac-12 Conference Championship
|70.89
|8
|5
|Big Ten Conference Championship
|71.78
|6
|6
|Mountain West Conference Championship
|72.03
|5
|7
|The American Championship
|72.20
|3
|8
|West Coast Conference Championship
|72.30
|3
|9
|Sun Belt Conference Championship
|72.53
|2
|10
|ASUN Conference Championship
|72.61
|2
|11
|Conference-USA Championship
|72.94
|1
|12
|SoCon Championship
|72.95
|1
|13
|Mid-American Conference Championship
|73.33
|1
|14
|Big West Conference Championship
|73.43
|1
|15
|Big South Conference Championship
|73.99
|1
|16
|WAC Championship
|74.03
|1
|17
|Colonial Athletic Association Championship
|74.05
|1
|18
|Southland Conference Championship
|74.12
|1
|19
|Missouri Valley Conference Championship
|74.46
|1
|20
|Big Sky Conference Championship
|74.47
|1
|21
|Ohio Valley Conference Championship
|74.51
|1
|22
|Atlantic 10 Conference Championship
|74.65
|1
|23
|Big East Conference Championship
|74.70
|1
|24
|Summit League Championship
|74.75
|1
|25
|Ivy League Championship
|74.82
|1
|26
|Horizon League Championship
|75.24
|1
|27
|Patriot League Championship
|75.43
|1
|28
|MAAC Championship
|77.43
|1
|29
|SWAC Men’s Championship
|77.48
|1
|30
|Northeast Conference Championship
|77.88
|1
|31
|MEAC Championship
|79.08
|1
