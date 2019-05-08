Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

NCAA men's golf: Ranking the best conferences ahead of regionals

NCAA men's golf: Ranking the best conferences ahead of regionals

College

NCAA men's golf: Ranking the best conferences ahead of regionals

By May 8, 2019 10:03 am

By: |

Which conference is the best?

As usual, the power five leagues lead the way and this year the Big 12 Conference is the top league using the power ratings that determine the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

Big 12 has nine of its 10 teams in NCAA regional play with only Kansas State missing out. The Wildcats were the first team out when selections were announced last week. The SEC also has all but one (Missouri) of its league member in the postseason. But , behind the strength of Oklahoma State and Texas and Oklahoma in the top nine the Big 12 computes to No. 1. The ACC, Pac-12 and Big 10 rounding out the top five.

The Mountain West Conference is the top league outside the power five and sends five schools to NCAA regional play.

NCAA Men’s Golf Conference Rankings

Rank Conference-USA Championship Power Rating NCAA Teams
1 Big 12 Conference Championship 70.23 9
2 SEC Championship 70.56 13
3 ACC Championship 70.66 9
4 Pac-12 Conference Championship 70.89 8
5 Big Ten Conference Championship 71.78 6
6 Mountain West Conference Championship 72.03 5
7 The American Championship 72.20 3
8 West Coast Conference Championship 72.30 3
9 Sun Belt Conference Championship 72.53 2
10 ASUN Conference Championship 72.61 2
11 Conference-USA Championship 72.94 1
12 SoCon Championship 72.95 1
13 Mid-American Conference Championship 73.33 1
14 Big West Conference Championship 73.43 1
15 Big South Conference Championship 73.99 1
16 WAC Championship 74.03 1
17 Colonial Athletic Association Championship 74.05 1
18 Southland Conference Championship 74.12 1
19 Missouri Valley Conference Championship 74.46 1
20 Big Sky Conference Championship 74.47 1
21 Ohio Valley Conference Championship 74.51 1
22 Atlantic 10 Conference Championship 74.65 1
23 Big East Conference Championship 74.70 1
24 Summit League Championship 74.75 1
25 Ivy League Championship 74.82 1
26 Horizon League Championship 75.24 1
27 Patriot League Championship 75.43 1
28 MAAC Championship 77.43 1
29 SWAC Men’s Championship 77.48 1
30 Northeast Conference Championship 77.88 1
31 MEAC Championship 79.08 1

, , College, Men

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home