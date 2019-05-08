Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
The field for the 33rd PGA Works Collegiate Championship

The field for the 33rd PGA Works Collegiate Championship

The field for the 33rd PGA Works Collegiate Championship

May 8, 2019

The field for the 33rd PGA Works Collegiate Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie includes records of 41 teams and 189 individuals.

Most of the universities participating as teams in the event are from historically black colleges and universities, but tournament opens individual competition to all student-athletes, both male and female, playing collegiate golf at the Division I, Division II or NAIA levels. Individuals competitors may also be enrolled in one of the PGA of America’s PGA Golf Management University Programs.

Formerly known as the National Minority College Championship, the tournament began in 1987 with the goal of bringing attention to the game at minority colleges and universities and providing the opportunity for student-athletes at minority colleges to compete in a golf championship.

The men’s and women’s teams at Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach are looking to defend their Division I titles in this year’s Championship. The women’s team won its seventh straight— a record— and 15th overall title, defeating the University of the Incarnate Word by 27 strokes. The men’s team won its third-straight and 10th overall championship, defeating Savannah State by 57 strokes.

The University of California State-Dominguez is looking to defend its Division II title for the third time in four years. The University of Houston-Victoria is also hoping to defend its NAIA title for the third-consecutive year.

The 54-hole Championship will be played Friday through Sunday on the Ryder and Wanamaker courses at PGA Golf Club.

Participating Universities

  1. Alabama A&M University
  2. Bethune-Cookman University
  3. Bryan College
  4. Bishop State Community College
  5. California State University, Dominguez Hills
  6. Chicago State University
  7. Chowan University
  8. Corban University
  9. Eastern Michigan University
  10. Fayetteville State University
  11. Ferris State University
  12. Florida A&M University
  13. Governors State University
  14. Hampton University
  15. University of Houston-Victoria
  16. University of Idaho
  17. Johnson C. Smith University
  18. Kentucky State University
  19. Lake Forest College
  20. LeMoyne College
  21. Lincoln University
  22. Livingstone College
  23. University of Maryland Eastern Shore
  24. Miles College
  25. Mississippi State University
  26. University of Nebraska-Lincoln
  27. North Carolina A&T State University
  28. North Carolina Central University
  29. Paine College
  30. Palm Beach Atlantic University
  31. Sam Houston State University
  32. Savannah State University
  33. St. Augustine’s University
  34. St. John’s University
  35. St. Francis College- NY
  36. Tennessee State University
  37. Texas A&M University- Kingsville
  38. University of Connecticut
  39. University of British Columbia- Vancouver
  40. Virginia State University
  41. Warner Pacific University

