The field for the 33rd PGA Works Collegiate Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie includes records of 41 teams and 189 individuals.

Most of the universities participating as teams in the event are from historically black colleges and universities, but tournament opens individual competition to all student-athletes, both male and female, playing collegiate golf at the Division I, Division II or NAIA levels. Individuals competitors may also be enrolled in one of the PGA of America’s PGA Golf Management University Programs.

Formerly known as the National Minority College Championship, the tournament began in 1987 with the goal of bringing attention to the game at minority colleges and universities and providing the opportunity for student-athletes at minority colleges to compete in a golf championship.

The men’s and women’s teams at Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach are looking to defend their Division I titles in this year’s Championship. The women’s team won its seventh straight— a record— and 15th overall title, defeating the University of the Incarnate Word by 27 strokes. The men’s team won its third-straight and 10th overall championship, defeating Savannah State by 57 strokes.

The University of California State-Dominguez is looking to defend its Division II title for the third time in four years. The University of Houston-Victoria is also hoping to defend its NAIA title for the third-consecutive year.

The 54-hole Championship will be played Friday through Sunday on the Ryder and Wanamaker courses at PGA Golf Club.

Participating Universities