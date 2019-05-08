Not done yet: Florida Tech advances to NCAA Div. II championships

They’re not done yet.

The Florida Tech Panthers, dropped as a sport by the university in February, have advanced to the NCAA Div. II Women’s Golf Championships.

The Panthers finished fourth in the South Region and with only the top four advancing, Florida Tech is moving on.

Lynn won the regional at +20, Limestone College was second at +26, Barry University, the Div. II top-ranked team by the Womens Golf Coaches Association, finished third at +28.

Florida Tech, despite going +11 during Wednesday’s final round, finished +35, two shots ahead of Nova Southeastern.

WE'RE IN!! Panthers finish 4th at South Regional and will move on to the NCAA National Championships! Natl. Champ: May 15-18 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, FL pic.twitter.com/AaZb4OKnf5 — Florida Tech Women’s Golf (@FloridaTechWG) May 8, 2019

In February, when announcing that women’s golf was being cut, along with men’s and women’s tennis, Florida Tech Athletic Director Bill Jurgens said that the university considered many factors in deciding which varsity sports would be discontinued, including the state of available facilities, squad size and potential to be competitive.

Now, Florida Tech is one of 16 schools to advance.

The NCAA Div. II Women’s Golf Championships are May 14-18 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.