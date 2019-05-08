Golf on TV: How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, British Masters

Here’s everything you need to know for all the professional golf on television this week.
PGA TOUR
AT&T BYRON NELSON
Site: Dallas
Course: Trinity Forest GC. Yardage: 7,371. Par: 71.
Purse: $7.9 million. Winner’s share: $1,422,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Defending champion: Aaron Wise.
Last week: Max Homa won the Wells Fargo Championship.
Next week: PGA Championship.
EUROPEAN TOUR
BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS
Site: Southport, England.
Course: Hillside GC. Yardage: 6,953. Par: 72.
Purse: 3 million pounds. Winner’s share: 500,000 pounds.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 5:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Eddie Pepperell.
Last week: Mikko Korhonen won the Volvo China Open.
Next week: PGA Championship.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
REGIONS TRADITION
Site: Birmingham, Ala.
Course: Greystone Golf & CC (Founders course). Yardage: 7,299. Par: 72.
Purse: $2.4 million. Winner’s share: $360,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Last week: Scott McCarron won the Insperity Invitational.
Next tournament: Senior PGA Championship on May 23-26.
