Golf on TV: How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, British Masters

Here’s everything you need to know for all the professional golf on television this week.

PGA TOUR

AT&T BYRON NELSON

Site: Dallas

Course: Trinity Forest GC. Yardage: 7,371. Par: 71.

Purse: $7.9 million. Winner’s share: $1,422,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Aaron Wise.

Last week: Max Homa won the Wells Fargo Championship.

Next week: PGA Championship.

EUROPEAN TOUR

BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS

Site: Southport, England.

Course: Hillside GC. Yardage: 6,953. Par: 72.

Purse: 3 million pounds. Winner’s share: 500,000 pounds.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 5:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Eddie Pepperell.

Last week: Mikko Korhonen won the Volvo China Open.

Next week: PGA Championship.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

REGIONS TRADITION

Site: Birmingham, Ala.

Course: Greystone Golf & CC (Founders course). Yardage: 7,299. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.4 million. Winner’s share: $360,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Scott McCarron won the Insperity Invitational.

Next tournament: Senior PGA Championship on May 23-26.