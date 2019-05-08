Suzann Pettersen to return after birth of first child at Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

Suzann Pettersen confirmed that she will return to competition at the new Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational July 17-20 alongside partner Catriona Matthew.

Both Pettersen and Matthew joined Golf Channel’s Morning Drive on Wednesday to discuss their commitment to the LPGA’s new team event as well as upcoming plans for the Solheim Cup and beyond.

Pettersen last competed on the LPGA at the 2017 season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. She gave birth last August to son Herman Alexander. Pettersen said that her original plan had always been to return to competition as quickly as she could after giving birth, but things changed.

“You know, there’s a time for everything in life and I’ve just enjoyed being with little Herman,” said Pettersen, “kind of being at home, just being a regular mom. I haven’t felt like a massive need to get back to my usual life.”

Matthew, the 2019 European Solheim Cup, chose Pettersen as a vice captain and then the pair decided to partner for the Dow’s 72-hole stroke-play team format. Pettersen has been an ambassador for Dow since 2008.

As Pettersen gears up for her return, Matthew is ready to wind things down.

“I just came to the realization this last trip that I just want to be at home more,” said Matthew, “fed up with kind of the grind, lost my intensity a little bit.”

Pettersen said she’d planned to get in shape for the Dow and if she happened to find some “magical game” might try to qualify for the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. If not, she’s content being Beany’s assistant.

“It brings a different love to life,” said Pettersen of motherhood. “It’s the greatest gift I’ve ever had and probably the biggest trophy I’ve ever won. It doesn’t really compare to golf – it puts golf in perspective.”

