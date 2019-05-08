How to improve your golf game: Putt like a pro

Putting is an often-overlooked part of golf – until it’s time to make that six-footer to win $5, your club championship or the U.S. Open.

Golfweek interviewed pros, teachers and equipment manufactures and drew on their expertise to compile the following series of stories, lists and videos.

Tiger Woods dishes with Steve DiMeglio about his coveted Scotty Cameron. DiMeglio also goes back two decades with Sergio Garcia and discusses the regrets the Spaniard has when he changed his putting stroke.

Eamon Lynch and Brad Faxon dive into detail as Faxon discusses the teaching methods he uses with pros like Rory McIlroy.

David Dusek reviews the best putters available at several price levels and explains the the six keys in the best putter for your game. He also breaks down all the equipment you will find in the bag of world No. 1 Justin Rose and how well Rose uses it.

Geoff Shackelford speaks with the legendary Ben Crenshaw to get his top tips on improving your putting game.

And there’s more.

Enjoy and be careful, you might just learn something.

The stories appeared in the April 2019 issue of Golfweek.

> ‘It just keeps working’

Tiger Woods dishes on his iconic Scotty Cameron (DiMeglio)

> Sergio’s Second Thoughts

Among his many regrets: Changing his putting stroke (DiMeglio)

> Virtuoso Touch: Brad Faxon

Veteran pro explains putting prowess, how he teaches others (Dusek)

> Tips from a legend

Crenshaw talks about how to become a better putter (Shackelford)

> My bag: Justin Rose

What tools does the world No. 2 player use (Dusek)

> Time to go shopping

Six putters that will elevate your golf game (Dusek)

> Six keys to picking the proper putter in golf

What you need to know before you spend a dime (Dusek)

> How lines, dots, colors can help your putting

Success can be found in the details (Dusek)

>How to find a better-fitting putter

The proper fit on your flatstick can make the difference (Dusek)