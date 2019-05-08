My bag: Justin Rose clubs, equipment on PGA Tour

Justin Rose signed an endorsement deal with Honma, an equipment maker based in Sakata, Japan, in January and became the company’s first PGA Tour staffer.

Rose won the 2018 FedEx Cup. Here is a look at the clubs, balls and other golf equipment he uses on the PGA Tour:

Justin Rose Golf Equipment

DRIVER



Specs: Honma T//World TW 747 460 (9.5 degrees) with Honma Vizard FD-7X shaft



The Buzz: Rose’s Honma T//World TW 747 460 driver boasts a ribbed carbon-fiber crown that is extremely thin and light, which helps lower the center of gravity. Behind the hitting area, four fang-like pieces (two in the sole and two in the crown) stiffen the area around the face for improved energy transfer, while a non-rotating hosel allows golfers to independently change the loft, lie angle and face angle.

FAIRWAY WOODS

Specs: TaylorMade M6 (15 and 18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 80 TX shafts

IRONS

Specs: Honma Tour World Forged TW-U proto (2), Tour T//World Rose Proto MB (4-9), with KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

The Buzz: Rose’s irons are forged in Japan using S20C mild carbon steel. They were developed over several months as the Englishman worked with Honma’s design team, and as might be expected, they have a very thin topline and sole with minimal offset. The clubs will become available in the United States this spring under the name Honma T//World MB Rose Proto.

WEDGES

Specs: Honma Rose proto (48, 52 and 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design Raw 2018 Proto K-Grind (60 degrees), with KBS High Rev 2.0 135 X shafts

The Buzz: Rose’s wedges are not chrome plated, instead made with raw steel. Over time and with exposure to water and air, they rust. Many pros like rusty wedges because they reduce glare and, it’s thought, help create more spin.

PUTTER

Specs: Axis1 Rose prototype

The Buzz: Rose finished last year with his highest year-ending strokes gained putting average ever, 0.424 (ranking 21st), after using a TaylorMade TP Red Collection Ardmore 3. In 2019 he switched to a prototype Axis 1 putter. It has a counterweight in the heel that the company said positions the center of gravity in the center of the striking area. Heading into the Masters, his strokes gained putting average is 0.448 (ranking 34th). He started using a Flat Cat grip at the 2017 Sony Open.

GRIPS

Clubs: Lamkin R.E.L. ACE

Putter: Flat Cat Svelte

APPAREL

Bonobos

FOOTWEAR

Adidas 4forged S

BALL

Specs: TaylorMade TP5 marked 99 in gold

The Buzz: Most golf balls are numbered with a 1, 2, 3 or 4, but Rose’s TaylorMade TP5s have a gold 99 on them. Why 99? His wife Kate’s favorite number is nine, and Rose figured he’d double his luck going with 99.

Justin Rose By The Numbers

Justin Rose’s average driving distance this season was 304.4 yards through the Zurich Classic. He ranked at 24th on the PGA Tour. Gareth Lord, who caddied for Rose while the Englishman’s normal caddie, Mark Fulcher, recovered from heart surgery performed in January, said Rose uses either his 5-wood or 2-iron based on the course conditions.

Lord said prior to the Masters that these are the rest of Rose’s stock yardages:

Club Stock Yardage 3-wood 275 5-wood 245 2-iron 235 4-iron 214 5-iron 203 6-iron 192 7-iron 178 8-iron 166 9-iron 151 Pitching Wedge 138 Gap Wedge 125 Sand Wedge 112 Lob Wedge 98

(Note: This story appears in the April 2019 issue of Golfweek.)