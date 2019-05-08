NCAA women's golf: Texas runs away with Norman regional

The event was hosted by Oklahoma, but Texas owned Norman this week.

The Longhorns ran away with the NCAA women’s golf Norman regional, claiming the title at 9-under par, nine strokes ahead of runners-up Florida and Wake Forest, who finished T-2 at even par.

Rounding out the top six and joining the Longhorns, Gators and Deamon Deacons in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the NCAA Championship May 17-22 at the Blessings Golf Course: Purdue (+2), Arizona State (+4) and Ole Miss (+7). Hosts Oklahoma finished in eighth, five shots away from advancing.

The Norman regional featured six teams in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings top 25, including three of the top 10.

None of Golfweek’s college gurus accurately predicted the six teams to advance, but one got close.

Oklahoma’s Kaitlin Milligan and Arizona State’s Olivia Mehaffey shared co-medalist honors at 8-under par, three shots clear of Texas’ Agathe Laisne and Memphis Michaela Fletcher at 5-under.

It’s the second straight win for Mehaffey, who claimed the Pac-12 title three weeks ago. Mehaffey joins Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA (East Lansing) and Jennifer Chang, USC (Cle Elum) as regional winners, giving the Pac-12 three of the four medalists honors.