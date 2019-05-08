NCAA women's golf: Vanderbilt wins Auburn regional, No. 11 seed Tennessee advances

Vanderbilt shot 8-under in the final round at Saugahatchee Country Club on Wednesday to win the NCAA women’s golf Auburn regional at 4-under, earning a spot in the NCAA Championship at the Blessings Golf Course in Fayetteville, Ark., May 17-22.

Florida State also punched its ticket to the finals, shooting 5-under on Wednesday to get to 1-under par and finish as the runner-up. Rounding out the top six and joining the Commodores and Seminoles in Fayetteville: Duke (+4), Virginia (+9), Auburn (+10) and Tennessee (+12).

Five of the region’s top six teams qualified for the finals, with the No. 11 seed Volunteers fending off Maryland for the final spot. No. 14 seed East Carolina was poised to be the surprise team to advance, but a 7-over in the final round doomed the Pirates to an eighth-place finish, five shots out of the top six.

“I’m so thrilled that we made it through to NCAA’s,” said Tennesse coach Judi Pavon. “We had a tough field and our players stepped up and played so tough this week. I’m super proud of them.”

Tough field puts it lightly. The Auburn region featured 13 teams ranked in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings top 50, including five of the top 20. Tennessee entered the regional ranked No. 35.

All three of Golfweek’s college gurus accurately picked four of the six teams to advance. None picked Tennessee.

“We have a good team but have not played well at the same time,” added Pavon. “So yes, I love making it when we weren’t expected to.”

Vanderbilt’s Auston Kim claimed medalist honors at 6-under, followed by Murray State’s Linette Holmslykke (-5), Duke’s Jaravee Boonchant (-4), Commodore teammate Morgan Baxendale and Maryland’s Virunpat Olankitkunchai (-3).