Equipment

Six putters that will elevate your golf game

By May 8, 2019 7:00 am

High-end, top-quality putters are an integral and often overlooked item when golfers are assembling their tools for golf season.

However, given the importance of putting when it comes to playing with a 2 handicap, or just enjoying yourself once a week at the local muni, it may be worth one’s time and money to invest in a flatstick now that could pay dividends for years.

Here are six putters that could help your game with a look at what makes each special – if not worth the price.

They are listed in order of cost from lowest to highest.

Ping Sigma 2 Fetch

Ping Sigma 2 Fetch

Price: $219.99

The Buzz: Using a torque wrench that comes with every Sigma 2 putter, golfers and fitters can turn a screw in the grip to lengthen or shorten the putter to any measurement between 32 and 36 inches. The variable-depth grooves in the face help normalize ball speed across a larger portion of the hitting area, which should help improve distance control. The Fetch has a high MOI, fits perfectly inside a golf hole and the open circle in the back of the head can grab a ball from the bottom of the cup and retrieve it without forcing you to bend down to pick it up.

