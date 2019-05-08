VIDEO: Tiger Woods practices at Bethpage Black ahead of PGA Championship

Tiger Woods is keeping busy this week as he continues not to play during the run-up to the PGA Championship.

Woods received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump in a White House Rose Garden Ceremony Monday night.

He’s since turned his attention to Bethpage Black and the PGA Championship, which begins on the public Long Island run a week from Thursday.

Woods, wearing shorts on a warm April day, was spotted swinging from the tee box at the par-3, No. 3 hole Wednesday. The clip below was posted by Sam Bozoian on his @RiggsBarstool Twitter feed.

Per my sources, the Masters champ is at Bethpage and looking GOOD. Stuck both shots on the long par three 3rd, one to 7 feet. Grand slam alert @FrankieDeLuca_ pic.twitter.com/LxeZSL38nK — Riggsy Commish (@RiggsBarstool) May 8, 2019

Bozoian was told by an official on site that Woods “stuck” both tee shots on the 230-yard hole, putting one to within seven feet. The green is perilous on No. 3, given its severe drop off and angulation from right front to back left. Deep bunkers, meanwhile, lurk on the left.

Woods is reportedly staying on his 155-foot yacht Privacy while in the New York area for year’s second major. The boat is docked in Oyster Bay, which is about a 15-minute drive to Bethpage (plus traffic). Woods has not played since winning the Masters on April 14. That was his 15th major victory and fifth green jacket.