Westwood: Tiger’s Masters win was vintage Woods

HILLSIDE, England – Tiger Woods did enough to win this year’s Masters, just as he did when he won most of his first 14 majors, according to Lee Westwood.

The Englishman spent part of his $3.4 million Betfred British Masters preview extolling the virtues of Tiger’s win at Augusta National. The veteran Englishman says Woods was back to his best last month at Augusta.

“Class is permanent, that’s what they always say, and he proved it,” Westwood said. “He wasn’t spectacular. He wasn’t knocking out all the flags. I think that’s the sort of preconception that people get, that when he was in his prime he was knocking out all the flags, holing all the putts, hitting all the fairways. He wasn’t.

“A lot of tournaments he kind of just did enough to win, and that’s what I got a feel for the Sunday of the Masters. When people were knocking it in the water on 12, you could see a little glint in his eye like the door had opened for him, just to not be too aggressive, just to push it slightly open by hitting the middle of the green and then making a three, don’t make the same mistake.

“The way he played and where he hit it coming in, he was hitting it into the safe spots some of the time and birdieing the par 5s like he should and getting up-and-down like he should and making those five, six-footers like he should.

“I just thought it was a typical professional Tiger Woods performance really.”

As for Westwood’s performance this week in his 18th British Masters appearance, it’s a case of seeing where his game is.

“We start off with this year this week. I’ve hardly played this year. I’ve only played two tournaments in nearly three months, so looking forward to playing. The game is there or thereabouts. Now we’ll see how it holds up in competition.

“It’s always nice to play in England in front of the English and British fans, so I’m looking forward to this week and then kick starting the season and into the major next week.”

Westwood, winner of the 2007 British Masters, might be making his professional debut over the Hillside course, but he has won here, albeit as an amateur.

“I won the Pines Trophy in 1990, 29 years ago. I think I won by six.”

He’d love to kick start his year with a similar performance against Europe’s best.