AT&T Byron Nelson Round 1 Live Blog: All the latest PGA Tour action from Dallas

The PGA Tour returns to Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas Thursday for the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Play was scheduled to begin at 7:50 a.m. Eastern with Brooks Koepka headlining the 156-player field. Hometown favorite Jordan Spieth seeks his first victory since the 2017 British Open. Aaron Wise, the incumbent PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, is back to defend his title.

Much attention will be showered on former NFL quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo competing on his home course. Romo has maintained he is serious about making a run at a pro golf career. He’s playing thanks to a sponsor’s exemption. Romo is a 10,000-1 shot to win, according to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. His betting over/under in Round 1 is 77.5.

Romo will be going out Thursday at 2:40 p.m. Eastern with Dylan Frittelli and Scottie Scheffler, just in time for Golf Channel’s three-hour TV window that begins at 3:30 p.m. Among the other notable afternoon groupings in Round 1: Charles Howell III, Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed take off from the first tee at 1:30 p.m. They will be followed by Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama and Spieth at 1:40 p.m.

Marc Leishman withdrew prior to the first round on Thursday with a back injury and was replaced by Daniel Chopra. DJ Trahan followed suit with WD during the first round, also due to a back injury.

