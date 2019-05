AT&T Byron Nelson Round 1: Tee times, parings, TV info, pin locations

The AT&T Byron Nelson gets underway Thursday at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

PGA Tour 2017-18 Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise is defending his title in a 156-player field that includes Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson and Tony Romo. Playing on his home course, Romo is a 10,000-l betting long-shot to win.

The par-71 course will play at 7,558 yards. A total $7.9 million purse includes $1.422 million for the winner, who will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points. Weather may be a concern during the weekend. The annual Pro-Am was cancelled on Wednesday due to storms in the area.

Marc Leishman withdrew prior to the first round on Thursday with a back injury and was replaced by Daniel Chopra. DJ Trahan followed suit with WD during the first round, also due to a back injury.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Rounds 1. All times are Eastern.

Round 1 AT&T Byron Nelson Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing 7:50 a.m. Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Brandon Harkins 8 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Nick Watney, Ricky Barnes 8:10 a.m. Ben Crane, Colt Knost, Denny McCarthy 8:20 a.m. Scott Piercy, Rod Pampling, Brian Gay 8:30 a.m. Kevin Na, Jimmy Walker, Ernie Els 8:40 a.m. Jonas Blixt, Russell Knox, Jim Herman 8:50 a.m. Brendon Todd, Chad Campbell, Brandon Hagy 9 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, Rory Sabbatini, Alex Noren 9:10 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im, Roland Thatcher 9:20 a.m. Kris Blanks, Beau Hossler, Jim Knous 9:30 a.m. Roberto Díaz, Kramer Hickok, Alvaro Ortiz 9:40 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Joey Garber, Doug Ghim 9:50 a.m. Nate Lashley, John Chin, Davis Riley 1 p.m. David Hearn, Sam Saunders, Peter Uihlein 1:10 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ollie Schniederjans, Sam Burns 1:20 p.m. Shawn Stefani, Dominic Bozzelli, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 1:30 p.m. Charles Howell III, Daniel Chopra, Patrick Reed 1:40 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth 1:50 p.m. Martin Trainer, Pat Perez, Hudson Swafford 2 p.m. Johnson Wagner, Whee Kim, Josh Teater 2:10 p.m. Peter Malnati, Derek Fathauer, Seamus Power 2:20 p.m. Martin Laird, Cameron Tringale, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2:30 p.m. Morgan Hoffmann, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Ryan Blaum 2:40 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Romo 2:50 p.m. José de Jesús Rodríguez, Brady Schnell, Chris Thompson 3 p.m. Will Claxton, Curtis Luck, Curtis Luck

10th Tee

Tee Time Pairing 7:50 a.m. Branden Grace, J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark 8 a.m. Bill Haas, Matt Jones, Parker McLachlin 8:10 a.m. Will MacKenzie, D.J. Trahan (WD), Tyler Duncan 8:20 a.m. C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway 8:30 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Brooks Koepka, Aaron Wise 8:40 a.m. Troy Merritt, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley 8:50 a.m. Brian Stuard, Scott Stallings, J.J. Spaun 9 a.m. Harris English, Andres Romero, Lucas Bjerregaard 9:10 a.m. Billy Hurley III, David Lingmerth, Alex Prugh 9:20 a.m. Michael Thompson, Chad Collins, Tom Hoge 9:30 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Svensson, Thorbjørn Olesen 9:40 a.m. Julián Etulain, Sepp Straka, Todd Balkin 9:50 a.m. Cameron Davis, Zack Sucher, Stuart Deane 1 p.m. John Senden, Anirban Lahiri, Justin Harding 1:10 p.m. Freddie Jacobson, Roberto Castro, Carlos Ortiz 1:20 p.m. Robert Streb, Adam Schenk, Roger Sloan 1:30 p.m. Michael Kim, Cody Gribble, Ryan Moore 1:40 p.m. Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Smylie Kaufman 1:50 p.m. Austin Cook, Chris Stroud, Luke Donald 2 p.m. Matt Every, Sung Kang, Trey Mullinax 2:10 p.m. Fabián Gómez, J.J. Henry, George McNeill 2:20 p.m. Padraig Harrington, Nick Taylor, Jonathan Byrd 2:30 p.m. Ben Silverman, Kyle Jones, Derek Oland 2:40 p.m. Tom Lovelady, Chase Wright, Anders Albertson 2:50 p.m. Martin Piller, Wes Roach, Nicholas Lindheim 3 p.m. Hank Lebioda, Seth Reeves, Zack Fischer

TV, Streaming Info

Thursday

Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6:30 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

