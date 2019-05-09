AT&T Byron Nelson Round 2: Tee times, pairings, TV info

The PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson resumes at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas on Friday with Denny McCarthy holding a one-shot lead.

McCarthy put up a 63 early Thursday and it held up all day. Tyler Duncan and Tom Hoge trail by one shot. Pre-tournament favorite Brooks Koepka, who will be defending his PGA Championship title at Bethpage Black next week, is among nine players tied for fourth two shots back.

Homestate favorite Jordan Spieth seeks his first pro victory since the 2017 British Open. The Texan had an up-and-down Thursday and sits five shots back entering the second round. Spieth goes out Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET with Henrik Stenson and Hideki Matsuyama from the 10th tee.

CBS football analyst and former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo finished Round 1 with a 5-over 76. His highlight was an eagle on the par-5, No. 7 hole that came courtesy of a 65-foot, 10-inch chip-in. Romo goes off from No. 10 at 9:30 a.m. ET with Dylan Frittelli and Scottie Scheffler on Friday.

Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson. All times listed are Eastern.

Round 2 AT&T Byron Nelson Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing 7:50 a.m. John Senden, Anirban Lahiri, Justin Harding 8 a.m. Freddie Jacobson, Roberto Castro, Carlos Ortiz 8:10 a.m. Robert Streb, Adam Schenk, Roger Sloan 8:20 a.m. Michael Kim, Cody Gribble, Ryan Moore 8:30 a.m. Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Smylie Kaufman 8:40 a.m. Austin Cook, Chris Stroud, Luke Donald 8:50 a.m. Matt Every, Sung Kang, Trey Mullinax 9 a.m. Fabián Gómez, J.J. Henry, George McNeill 9:10 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Nick Taylor, Jonathan Byrd 9:20 a.m. Ben Silverman, Kyle Jones, Derek Oland 9:30 a.m. Tom Lovelady, Chase Wright, Anders Albertson 9:40 a.m. Martin Piller, Wes Roach, Nicholas Lindheim 9:50 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Seth Reeves, Zack Fischer 1 p.m. Branden Grace, J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark 1:10 p.m. Bill Haas, Matt Jones, Parker McLachlin 1:20 p.m. Will MacKenzie, D.J. Trahan (WD), Tyler Duncan 1:30 p.m. C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway 1:40 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Brooks Koepka, Aaron Wise 1:50 p.m. Troy Merritt, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley 2 p.m. Brian Stuard, Scott Stallings, J.J. Spaun 2:10 p.m. Harris English, Andres Romero, Lucas Bjerregaard 2:20 p.m. Billy Hurley III, David Lingmerth, Alex Prugh 2:30 p.m. Michael Thompson, Chad Collins, Tom Hoge 2:40 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Svensson, Thorbjørn Olesen 2:50 p.m. Julián Etulain, Sepp Straka, Todd Balkin 3 p.m. Cameron Davis, Zack Sucher, Stuart Deane

10th Tee

Tee Time Pairing 7:50 a.m. David Hearn, Sam Saunders, Peter Uihlein 8 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ollie Schniederjans, Sam Burns 8:10 a.m. Shawn Stefani, Dominic Bozzelli, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 8:20 a.m. Charles Howell III, Daniel Chopra, Patrick Reed 8:30 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth 8:40 a.m. Martin Trainer, Pat Perez, Hudson Swafford 8:50 a.m. Johnson Wagner, Whee Kim, Josh Teater 9 a.m. Peter Malnati, Derek Fathauer, Seamus Power 9:10 a.m. Martin Laird, Cameron Tringale, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 9:20 a.m. Morgan Hoffmann, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Ryan Blaum 9:30 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Romo 9:40 a.m. José de Jesús Rodríguez, Brady Schnell, Chris Thompson 9:50 a.m. Will Claxton, Curtis Luck, Curtis Luck 1 p.m. Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Brandon Harkins 1:10 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Nick Watney, Ricky Barnes 1:20 p.m. Ben Crane, Colt Knost, Denny McCarthy 1:30 p.m. Scott Piercy, Rod Pampling, Brian Gay 1:40 p.m. Kevin Na, Jimmy Walker, Ernie Els 1:50 p.m. Jonas Blixt, Russell Knox, Jim Herman 2 p.m. Brendon Todd, Chad Campbell, Brandon Hagy 2:10 p.m. Sangmoon Bae, Rory Sabbatini, Alex Noren 2:20 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im, Roland Thatcher 2:30 p.m. Kris Blanks, Beau Hossler, Jim Knous 2:40 p.m. Roberto Díaz, Kramer Hickok, Alvaro Ortiz 2:50 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Joey Garber, Doug Ghim 3 p.m. Nate Lashley, John Chin, Davis Riley

TV, Streaming Info

Friday

Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)