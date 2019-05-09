Full field: 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship

By: Adam Woodard | May 9, 2019 11:46 am

Hosted by Palm Beach Atlantic University and the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships are right around the corner.

The top four teams from each regional and top four individuals not with a team who qualified are off to PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., from May 14-18.

The final field consists of 96 total participants. Meet the teams and individuals competing for a national championship:

Central Region

Southwestern Oklahoma State Arkansas Tech Northeastern State Central Missouri

Individuals

Shi Qing Ong, Missouri Western Alissa Carlson, Minnesota State Mankato Sydney Roberts, Central Oklahoma Luisa Gartmann, Henderson State

East Region

Findlay UIndy Grand Valley State Missouri-St. Louis

Individuals

Sydni Harding, Northwood Caro Els, Northern Michigan Krystal Knight, Merrimack Jennifer Queller, Illinois Springfield

South Region

Lynn Limestone Barry Florida Tech

Individuals

Isabel Nesteus, Saint Leo Victoria Hall, Anderson (South Carolina) Izzy Lawrence, Saint Leo Aldana Foigel, Nova Southeastern

West Region

Dallas Baptist University West Texas A&M Cal State San Marcos Oklahoma Christian

Individuals