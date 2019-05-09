Full field: 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship

Hosted by Palm Beach Atlantic University and the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships are right around the corner.
The top four teams from each regional and top four individuals not with a team who qualified are off to PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., from May 14-18.
The final field consists of 96 total participants. Meet the teams and individuals competing for a national championship:
Central Region
- Southwestern Oklahoma State
- Arkansas Tech
- Northeastern State
- Central Missouri
Individuals
- Shi Qing Ong, Missouri Western
- Alissa Carlson, Minnesota State Mankato
- Sydney Roberts, Central Oklahoma
- Luisa Gartmann, Henderson State
East Region
- Findlay
- UIndy
- Grand Valley State
- Missouri-St. Louis
Individuals
- Sydni Harding, Northwood
- Caro Els, Northern Michigan
- Krystal Knight, Merrimack
- Jennifer Queller, Illinois Springfield
South Region
- Lynn
- Limestone
- Barry
- Florida Tech
Individuals
- Isabel Nesteus, Saint Leo
- Victoria Hall, Anderson (South Carolina)
- Izzy Lawrence, Saint Leo
- Aldana Foigel, Nova Southeastern
West Region
- Dallas Baptist University
- West Texas A&M
- Cal State San Marcos
- Oklahoma Christian
Individuals
- Anahi Servin, Academy of Art
- Kylie Jack, Simon Fraser
- Megan Daleo, Sonoma State
- Jaya Rampuri, Simon Fraser
