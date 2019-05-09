Full field: 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships

Earlier this week the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Committee announced the teams and individuals who will participate in the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, held May 14-17 at Keene Trace Golf Club, in Nicholasville, Ky. Transylvania University will host.

Team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play, or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. The field starts with 42 teams and six individuals not on one of those teams, and after the first 36 holes, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

Here are the schools who qualified:

Automatic Qualifications

Pittsburgh-Bradford (Allegheny Mountain Collegiate)

Nebraska Wesleyan (American Rivers Conference)

Concordia University Texas (American Southwest Conference)

York, Pa. (Capital Athletic Conference )

Gettysburg (Centennial Conference)

Illinois Wesleyan (College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin)

Rosemont (Colonial States Athletic Conference)

Endicott (Commonwealth Coast Conference)

St. John Fisher (Empire 8)

Johnson & Wales University, Providence (Great Northeast Athletic Conference)

Transylvania (Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference)

Goucher (Landmark Conference)

New York University (Liberty League)

Hope (Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association)

Stevenson (Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth)

Manhattanville (Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom)

St. Thomas, Minn. (Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)

Trinity, Conn. (New England Small College Athletic Conference)

Husson (North Atlantic Conference)

Wittenberg (North Coast Athletic Conference)

Rutgers-Camden (North Eastern Athletic Conference)

Aurora (Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference)

Willamette (Northwest Conference)

Otterbein (Ohio Athletic Conference)

Washington and Lee (Old Dominion Athletic Conference)

Washington and Jefferson (Presidents’ Athletic Conference)

Farmingdale State (Skyline Conference)

Oglethrope (Southern Athletic Association)

La Verne (Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)

Webster (St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)

Wisconsin-Superior (Upper Midwest Athletic Conference)

Huntingdon (USA South Athletic Conference)

Pool B

Carnegie Mellon

Emory

Southwestern (Texas)

Pool C

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Guilford

Hampden-Sydney

Methodist

North Carolina Wesleyan

Redlands

Saint John’s (Minnesota)

Individuals