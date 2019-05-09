Massive Masters bet winner places $100,000 on Tiger Woods winning Grand Slam

James Adducci is making it even more difficult to forget who he is.

His name might not be recognizable to most golf fans, but what he accomplished after the Masters is unforgettable. Adducci, from Wisconsin, made headlines when he won $1.2 million for betting on Tiger Woods to win the Masters.

Now Adducci is upping the ante by betting $100,000 on Woods to win this year’s Grand Slam. If he’s right, at 100-1 odds, Adducci could rake in $10 million — the largest liability on a single bet in the 85-year history of William Hill Race & Sports Book.

Michael Grodsky, vice president of marketing and public relations for William Hill U.S., confirmed the bet was made Wednesday at the SLS Casino in Las Vegas, the same place Adducci made his $85,000 bet on Woods before the Masters.

The odds of Woods winning next week’s PGA Championship are 8-1 at the Westgate Sportsbook as of Thursday. If Woods were to win the PGA Championship, the next two majors would be the U.S. Open from June 13-16 and the British Open from July 18-21.

Adducci’s bets, while significant, shouldn’t be surprising. It’s proof the “the Tiger effect” exists not just on attendees at events and live audiences, but in the world of sports gambling.

Grodsky said he “absolutely” sees a rise in golf betting when Woods is competing.

“(Woods) brings in the masses,” he said. “It’s part of sports pop culture when he’s playing (and) he’s competing and the casual fans back him and want action on him. They want to get behind him.”

After news of Adducci’s $1.19 million win after the Masters, a USA TODAY Sports investigation uncovered his lengthy criminal record which included multiple domestic violence convictions and 12 guilty pleas to charges.