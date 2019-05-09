Men's college golf spring-only team rankings

There is no change at the top when comparing the spring-season rankings to the year-long numbers. Oklahoma State is the top team no matter how you spin it.

Having a fall season is important for college golf – especially for teams with a shorter spring season due to where they may be on the map. But, it may be time to put some focus on the what have you done lately?

A look at the top 150 teams this spring using the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

Spring-only rankings

RANK TEAM POWER RATING 1 Oklahoma State 68.61 2 Arizona State 69.14 3 California 69.46 4 Wake Forest 69.60 5 Texas 69.62 6 South Carolina 69.65 7 Georgia Tech 69.67 8 Vanderbilt 69.77 9 Stanford 69.83 10 Oklahoma 69.93 11 Auburn 70.06 12 Texas Tech 70.06 13 Baylor 70.11 14 LSU 70.12 15 Southern California 70.12 16 North Florida 70.20 17 Georgia 70.20 18 Liberty 70.24 19 TCU 70.31 20 UCLA 70.36 21 Duke 70.42 22 Louisville 70.47 23 Florida State 70.51 24 Illinois 70.52 25 North Carolina 70.58 26 Pepperdine 70.59 27 NC State 70.79 28 Iowa State 70.79 29 Oregon 70.80 30 Campbell 70.84 31 Kansas State 70.93 32 Clemson 70.97 33 Texas A&M 70.99 34 UNLV 71.01 35 Kansas 71.01 36 Colorado State 71.04 37 UNCG 71.08 38 Tennessee 71.12 39 Virginia 71.13 40 Kentucky 71.14 41 Arizona 71.14 42 Iowa 71.18 43 Michigan State 71.25 44 Purdue 71.27 45 Florida 71.28 46 New Mexico 71.31 47 Coastal Carolina 71.34 48 Saint Mary’s-CA 71.36 49 Oregon State 71.40 50 Cal State Fullerton 71.41 51 Nevada 71.41 52 Arkansas 71.41 53 East Tennessee State 71.42 54 South Florida 71.43 55 Ohio State 71.45 56 Boise State 71.46 57 Mississippi 71.49 58 Sam Houston State 71.49 59 Georgia Southern 71.52 60 Arkansas State 71.54 61 BYU 71.57 62 West Virginia 71.63 63 Notre Dame 71.64 64 San Jose State 71.67 65 Mississippi State 71.67 66 Marquette 71.73 67 UCF 71.75 68 San Francisco 71.76 69 San Diego State 71.82 70 Alabama 71.84 71 Northwestern 71.86 72 Penn State 71.86 73 Fresno State 71.86 74 UTSA 71.88 75 Jacksonville 71.89 76 Memphis 71.89 77 Utah 71.94 78 Western Kentucky 71.99 79 South Alabama 72.01 80 UMKC 72.02 81 Illinois State 72.03 82 Grand Canyon 72.07 83 Davidson 72.07 84 Missouri 72.09 85 UAB 72.09 86 Washington 72.10 87 Houston 72.11 88 ULM 72.12 89 Middle Tennessee State 72.13 90 Furman 72.15 91 Mercer 72.16 92 Charleston 72.17 93 Virginia Tech 72.20 94 James Madison 72.27 95 Texas-Arlington 72.28 96 ECU 72.29 97 Colorado 72.30 98 Santa Clara 72.32 99 Little Rock 72.35 100 Michigan 72.37 101 Eastern Michigan 72.38 102 Charlotte 72.39 103 SMU 72.39 104 Northern Colorado 72.49 105 USC Upstate 72.49 106 Lamar 72.50 107 Long Beach State 72.55 108 Minnesota 72.59 109 Kent State 72.59 110 UTEP 72.61 111 Loyola Marymount 72.62 112 Texas State 72.66 113 McNeese State 72.66 114 Southern Illinois 72.68 115 Kennesaw State 72.70 116 UTRGV 72.73 117 Wyoming 72.74 118 Rutgers 72.75 119 Denver 72.75 120 Connecticut 72.76 121 VCU 72.77 122 UC Davis 72.77 123 Chattanooga 72.78 124 North Texas 72.84 125 Elon 72.84 126 Augusta University 72.92 127 UNCW 72.96 128 Oral Roberts 72.97 129 Cincinnati 72.98 130 Wisconsin 72.99 131 Yale 73.00 132 Jacksonville State 73.00 133 Gardner-Webb 73.05 134 Nebraska 73.07 135 California Baptist 73.11 136 Indiana 73.17 137 Boston College 73.28 138 Louisiana-Lafayette 73.30 139 Stephen F. Austin 73.30 140 Maryland 73.36 141 Bethune-Cookman 73.37 142 UC Santa Barbara 73.37 143 Eastern Kentucky 73.41 144 Ball State 73.44 145 Seattle Univ. 73.45 146 Rice 73.45 147 Pacific 73.48 148 Radford 73.49 149 Louisiana Tech 73.56 150 Florida Gulf Coast 73.56