Men's college golf spring-only team rankings

There is no change at the top when comparing the spring-season rankings to the year-long numbers. Oklahoma State is the top team no matter how you spin it.
Having a fall season is important for college golf – especially for teams with a shorter spring season due to where they may be on the map. But, it may be time to put some focus on the what have you done lately?
A look at the top 150 teams this spring using the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.
Spring-only rankings
|RANK
|TEAM
|POWER RATING
|1
|Oklahoma State
|68.61
|2
|Arizona State
|69.14
|3
|California
|69.46
|4
|Wake Forest
|69.60
|5
|Texas
|69.62
|6
|South Carolina
|69.65
|7
|Georgia Tech
|69.67
|8
|Vanderbilt
|69.77
|9
|Stanford
|69.83
|10
|Oklahoma
|69.93
|11
|Auburn
|70.06
|12
|Texas Tech
|70.06
|13
|Baylor
|70.11
|14
|LSU
|70.12
|15
|Southern California
|70.12
|16
|North Florida
|70.20
|17
|Georgia
|70.20
|18
|Liberty
|70.24
|19
|TCU
|70.31
|20
|UCLA
|70.36
|21
|Duke
|70.42
|22
|Louisville
|70.47
|23
|Florida State
|70.51
|24
|Illinois
|70.52
|25
|North Carolina
|70.58
|26
|Pepperdine
|70.59
|27
|NC State
|70.79
|28
|Iowa State
|70.79
|29
|Oregon
|70.80
|30
|Campbell
|70.84
|31
|Kansas State
|70.93
|32
|Clemson
|70.97
|33
|Texas A&M
|70.99
|34
|UNLV
|71.01
|35
|Kansas
|71.01
|36
|Colorado State
|71.04
|37
|UNCG
|71.08
|38
|Tennessee
|71.12
|39
|Virginia
|71.13
|40
|Kentucky
|71.14
|41
|Arizona
|71.14
|42
|Iowa
|71.18
|43
|Michigan State
|71.25
|44
|Purdue
|71.27
|45
|Florida
|71.28
|46
|New Mexico
|71.31
|47
|Coastal Carolina
|71.34
|48
|Saint Mary’s-CA
|71.36
|49
|Oregon State
|71.40
|50
|Cal State Fullerton
|71.41
|51
|Nevada
|71.41
|52
|Arkansas
|71.41
|53
|East Tennessee State
|71.42
|54
|South Florida
|71.43
|55
|Ohio State
|71.45
|56
|Boise State
|71.46
|57
|Mississippi
|71.49
|58
|Sam Houston State
|71.49
|59
|Georgia Southern
|71.52
|60
|Arkansas State
|71.54
|61
|BYU
|71.57
|62
|West Virginia
|71.63
|63
|Notre Dame
|71.64
|64
|San Jose State
|71.67
|65
|Mississippi State
|71.67
|66
|Marquette
|71.73
|67
|UCF
|71.75
|68
|San Francisco
|71.76
|69
|San Diego State
|71.82
|70
|Alabama
|71.84
|71
|Northwestern
|71.86
|72
|Penn State
|71.86
|73
|Fresno State
|71.86
|74
|UTSA
|71.88
|75
|Jacksonville
|71.89
|76
|Memphis
|71.89
|77
|Utah
|71.94
|78
|Western Kentucky
|71.99
|79
|South Alabama
|72.01
|80
|UMKC
|72.02
|81
|Illinois State
|72.03
|82
|Grand Canyon
|72.07
|83
|Davidson
|72.07
|84
|Missouri
|72.09
|85
|UAB
|72.09
|86
|Washington
|72.10
|87
|Houston
|72.11
|88
|ULM
|72.12
|89
|Middle Tennessee State
|72.13
|90
|Furman
|72.15
|91
|Mercer
|72.16
|92
|Charleston
|72.17
|93
|Virginia Tech
|72.20
|94
|James Madison
|72.27
|95
|Texas-Arlington
|72.28
|96
|ECU
|72.29
|97
|Colorado
|72.30
|98
|Santa Clara
|72.32
|99
|Little Rock
|72.35
|100
|Michigan
|72.37
|101
|Eastern Michigan
|72.38
|102
|Charlotte
|72.39
|103
|SMU
|72.39
|104
|Northern Colorado
|72.49
|105
|USC Upstate
|72.49
|106
|Lamar
|72.50
|107
|Long Beach State
|72.55
|108
|Minnesota
|72.59
|109
|Kent State
|72.59
|110
|UTEP
|72.61
|111
|Loyola Marymount
|72.62
|112
|Texas State
|72.66
|113
|McNeese State
|72.66
|114
|Southern Illinois
|72.68
|115
|Kennesaw State
|72.70
|116
|UTRGV
|72.73
|117
|Wyoming
|72.74
|118
|Rutgers
|72.75
|119
|Denver
|72.75
|120
|Connecticut
|72.76
|121
|VCU
|72.77
|122
|UC Davis
|72.77
|123
|Chattanooga
|72.78
|124
|North Texas
|72.84
|125
|Elon
|72.84
|126
|Augusta University
|72.92
|127
|UNCW
|72.96
|128
|Oral Roberts
|72.97
|129
|Cincinnati
|72.98
|130
|Wisconsin
|72.99
|131
|Yale
|73.00
|132
|Jacksonville State
|73.00
|133
|Gardner-Webb
|73.05
|134
|Nebraska
|73.07
|135
|California Baptist
|73.11
|136
|Indiana
|73.17
|137
|Boston College
|73.28
|138
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|73.30
|139
|Stephen F. Austin
|73.30
|140
|Maryland
|73.36
|141
|Bethune-Cookman
|73.37
|142
|UC Santa Barbara
|73.37
|143
|Eastern Kentucky
|73.41
|144
|Ball State
|73.44
|145
|Seattle Univ.
|73.45
|146
|Rice
|73.45
|147
|Pacific
|73.48
|148
|Radford
|73.49
|149
|Louisiana Tech
|73.56
|150
|Florida Gulf Coast
|73.56
