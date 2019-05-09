How changes to Q-Series affect college players and amateurs

The top five players in college golf will no longer get a fast-pass to Q-Series. The LPGA’s 2019 Q-School fact sheet is out and this year players ranked Nos. 1-5 in college golf as of the entry deadline on Aug. 12 will be exempt into the second stage of LPGA Q-School.

In 2018, the top five players in college golf teed it up at the inaugural Q Series, where Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi earned cards and opted to defer. Lauren Stephenson and Lilia Vu turned professional immediately and Patty Tavatanakit went back to UCLA.

In addition to the college rankings, those ranked Nos. 1-5 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings as of Aug. 12 will also be exempt into the final round.

While the incentive to go to the second stage isn’t as great as that free ticket to Q-Series, those who do use their exemptions will miss an extra week of school. The 2019 Stage II dates are Oct. 14-17 at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Fla.

Q-Series takes place over two weeks at Pinehurst. This year’s competition dates are Oct. 23-26 and Oct. 30-Nov. 2.

College players could miss three weeks of competition in October chasing professional status.

Here are the top 5 in the Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings and top 5 in World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Top 5 in the Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings:

Frida Kinhult, Florida State (freshman) Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA (sophomore) Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest (sophomore) Andrea Lee, Stanford (junior) Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest (senior)

Top 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking