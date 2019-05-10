AT&T Byron Nelson Round 2 Live Blog: Matt Every, Sung Kang tied for lead

The AT&T Byron Nelson continues with the second round Friday at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas.

Matt Every and Sung Kang leads the field at 9 under early Friday. Every and Sang are both 3 under through six holes.

First-round leader Denny McCarthy sits in second at 8 under. He does not tee off until 1:20 p.m. ET.

Tony Romo is 1 over through four holes in the second round and T-147 at 6 over. The former quarterback has missed the cut in his first two PGA Tour appearances. He finished the first round at 5-over 76.

Martin Trainer, who scored a 78 in the first round, withdrew Friday morning due to a neck injury. Charles Howell III also withdrew from the second round with a hip injury. Trainer and Howell join D.J. Trahan who withdrew Thursday with a back injury.

