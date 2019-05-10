Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
AT&T Byron Nelson Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV Info

By May 10, 2019 9:27 pm

Can Sung Kang hold on to a four-shot lead?

That’s the question entering Saturday’s Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest, where Kang has raced to the front of the pack entering the weekend. But there’s plenty of golf left, and three-time major champion Brooks Koepka is T-4 and five shots off the lead.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 3, all times ET.

AT&T Byron Nelson Round 3 tee times

OFF 1st TEE

Tee time Players
10:04 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Cameron Tringale, Morgan Hoffman
10:16 a.m. Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez
10:28 a.m. Joey Garber, Davis Riley, Carlos Ortiz
10:40 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Russell Knox
10:52 a.m. Shawn Stefani, Hideki Matsuyama, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
11:04 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Cameron Davis, Ollie Schniederjans
11:16 a.m. C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway, Scott Piercy
11:28 a.m. Seth Reeves, Thomas Pieters, Vaughn Taylor
11:40 a.m. Zack Sucher, Henrik Stenson, Scottie Scheffler
11:52 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim
12:04 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Matt Jones, Jonax Blixt
12:16 p.m. Beau Hossler, Roberto Diaz, Michael Thompson
12:28 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Rory Sabbatini, Martin Laird
12:40 p.m. Sung Kang, Matt Every, Tyler Duncan

OFF 10th TEE

Tee time Players
10:04 a.m. Curtis Luck, Bill Haas, Aaron Wise
10:16 a.m. Daniel Berger, Russell Henley, Chad Campbell
10:28 a.m. Alex Noren, Kramer Hickok, Justin Harding
10:40 a.m. Ryan Moore, Daniel Chopra, Peter Malnati
10:52 a.m. Seamus Power, Nicholas Lindheim, Brady Schnell
11:04 a.m. Branden Grace, Bud Cauley, Keith Mitchell
11:16 a.m. Troy Merritt, Brian Stuard, Harris English
11:28 a.m. David Lingmerth, Alex Prugh, Tom Hoge
11:40 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Roger Sloan
11:52 a.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Johnson Wagner, Chase Wright
12:04 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Wes Roach, Brandon Harkins
12:16 p.m. Ben Crane, Denny McCarthy, Brian Gay
12:28 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im, Chad Collins
12:40 p.m. Sepp Straka, Nate Lashley

TV INFO

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.

