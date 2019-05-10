AT&T Byron Nelson Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV Info

Can Sung Kang hold on to a four-shot lead?
That’s the question entering Saturday’s Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest, where Kang has raced to the front of the pack entering the weekend. But there’s plenty of golf left, and three-time major champion Brooks Koepka is T-4 and five shots off the lead.
Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 3, all times ET.
AT&T Byron Nelson Round 3 tee times
OFF 1st TEE
|Tee time
|Players
|10:04 a.m.
|Padraig Harrington, Cameron Tringale, Morgan Hoffman
|10:16 a.m.
|Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez
|10:28 a.m.
|Joey Garber, Davis Riley, Carlos Ortiz
|10:40 a.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Russell Knox
|10:52 a.m.
|Shawn Stefani, Hideki Matsuyama, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|11:04 a.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Cameron Davis, Ollie Schniederjans
|11:16 a.m.
|C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway, Scott Piercy
|11:28 a.m.
|Seth Reeves, Thomas Pieters, Vaughn Taylor
|11:40 a.m.
|Zack Sucher, Henrik Stenson, Scottie Scheffler
|11:52 a.m.
|Sebastian Munoz, Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim
|12:04 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Matt Jones, Jonax Blixt
|12:16 p.m.
|Beau Hossler, Roberto Diaz, Michael Thompson
|12:28 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Rory Sabbatini, Martin Laird
|12:40 p.m.
|Sung Kang, Matt Every, Tyler Duncan
OFF 10th TEE
|Tee time
|Players
|10:04 a.m.
|Curtis Luck, Bill Haas, Aaron Wise
|10:16 a.m.
|Daniel Berger, Russell Henley, Chad Campbell
|10:28 a.m.
|Alex Noren, Kramer Hickok, Justin Harding
|10:40 a.m.
|Ryan Moore, Daniel Chopra, Peter Malnati
|10:52 a.m.
|Seamus Power, Nicholas Lindheim, Brady Schnell
|11:04 a.m.
|Branden Grace, Bud Cauley, Keith Mitchell
|11:16 a.m.
|Troy Merritt, Brian Stuard, Harris English
|11:28 a.m.
|David Lingmerth, Alex Prugh, Tom Hoge
|11:40 a.m.
|Peter Uihlein, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Roger Sloan
|11:52 a.m.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Johnson Wagner, Chase Wright
|12:04 p.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Wes Roach, Brandon Harkins
|12:16 p.m.
|Ben Crane, Denny McCarthy, Brian Gay
|12:28 p.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im, Chad Collins
|12:40 p.m.
|Sepp Straka, Nate Lashley
TV INFO
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
