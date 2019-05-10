AT&T Byron Nelson Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV Info

Can Sung Kang hold on to a four-shot lead?

That’s the question entering Saturday’s Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest, where Kang has raced to the front of the pack entering the weekend. But there’s plenty of golf left, and three-time major champion Brooks Koepka is T-4 and five shots off the lead.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 3, all times ET.

AT&T Byron Nelson Round 3 tee times

OFF 1st TEE

Tee time Players 10:04 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Cameron Tringale, Morgan Hoffman 10:16 a.m. Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez 10:28 a.m. Joey Garber, Davis Riley, Carlos Ortiz 10:40 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Russell Knox 10:52 a.m. Shawn Stefani, Hideki Matsuyama, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 11:04 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Cameron Davis, Ollie Schniederjans 11:16 a.m. C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway, Scott Piercy 11:28 a.m. Seth Reeves, Thomas Pieters, Vaughn Taylor 11:40 a.m. Zack Sucher, Henrik Stenson, Scottie Scheffler 11:52 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim 12:04 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Matt Jones, Jonax Blixt 12:16 p.m. Beau Hossler, Roberto Diaz, Michael Thompson 12:28 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Rory Sabbatini, Martin Laird 12:40 p.m. Sung Kang, Matt Every, Tyler Duncan

OFF 10th TEE

Tee time Players 10:04 a.m. Curtis Luck, Bill Haas, Aaron Wise 10:16 a.m. Daniel Berger, Russell Henley, Chad Campbell 10:28 a.m. Alex Noren, Kramer Hickok, Justin Harding 10:40 a.m. Ryan Moore, Daniel Chopra, Peter Malnati 10:52 a.m. Seamus Power, Nicholas Lindheim, Brady Schnell 11:04 a.m. Branden Grace, Bud Cauley, Keith Mitchell 11:16 a.m. Troy Merritt, Brian Stuard, Harris English 11:28 a.m. David Lingmerth, Alex Prugh, Tom Hoge 11:40 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Roger Sloan 11:52 a.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Johnson Wagner, Chase Wright 12:04 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Wes Roach, Brandon Harkins 12:16 p.m. Ben Crane, Denny McCarthy, Brian Gay 12:28 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im, Chad Collins 12:40 p.m. Sepp Straka, Nate Lashley

TV INFO

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.