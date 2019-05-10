Bethune-Cookman women eyeing 8th straight PGA Works Collegiate title

The Bethune-Cookman women’s golf team is well on its way to an eighth consecutive PGA WORKS Collegiate championship.

The Lady Wildcats opened up a 24-shot lead Friday in Round 1 on the Ryder Course at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Yukida Rodriguez led the way with a 3-under 69, while the team shot a 5-over 293 to open a huge advantage going into the weekend.

Texas A&M-Kingsville is in second at 29 over, Chicago State third and Savannah State fourth.

The Bethune-Cookman men’s team is going for its fourth consecutive victory and sits tied with Florida A&M at 12-over after Round 1. Rosario Falzone led A&M with a 3-under 69 while Austin Dobrescu shot 1-under 71 to pace Bethune-Cookman.

The Tennessee State men’s team is in third at 13 over.

Now in its 33rd year, the PGA WORKS Collegiate consists mostly of teams from historically black colleges and universities. The individual competition is open to all minorities playing college golf, and those enrolled in PGA Golf Management University Programs.