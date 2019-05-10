ANNIKA Award: Final Watch List for 2018-19 season

As the NCAA Championship nears, the ANNIKA Award Watch List has been narrowed from 15 to 10, as 24 teams prepare to vie for the title May 17-22 in Fayetteville, Ark.

The ANNIKA Award goes to the top player in college women’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media. It remains a tight race. Editor’s note: The players are listed alphabetically.

Frida Kinhult, Florida State

Golfweek’s top-ranked player leads the nation in scoring as the only sub-70 player (69.96). Freshman’s worst finish of the season came at NCAA regionals where she tied for 13th. Boasts two wins and eight top 10s.

Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest

The most well-known player in college golf after winning both the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and 2018 NCAA Championship has two wins and two runner-ups on the season. Has yet to finish outside the top 25.

Andrea Lee, Stanford

Played the toughest schedule in college golf (though she did miss two events) and has a 461-52-15 overall ranking. Her seven top-12 finishes include two victories.

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest

Her five top-three finishes on the season include three victories. Sophomore’s most notable win came at the ACC Championship. Broke the 70 barrier 10 times in 28 rounds to sit second behind Kinhult in scoring at 70.88.

Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA

Closed with a 63 to win her first tournament of the year and then added a third title at NCAA East Lansing Regional. Ranked 2nd by Golfweek. Two dips in the early spring: T-39 and T-41.

Next five

Jennifer Chang, USC

Maria Fassi, Arkansas

Mariel Galdiano, UCLA

Olivia Mehaffey, Arizona State

Albane Valenzuela, Stanford

The ANNIKA Award will be announced on June 4.

List of ANNIKA Award winners

2018 – Maria Fassi, Arkansas

2017 – Leona Maguire, Duke

2016 – Bronte Law, UCLA

2015 – Leona Maguire, Duke

2014 – Alison Lee, UCLA