A closer look at NCAA men's regionals, host teams' chances of advancing

It’s been 10 years with the six-regional format in NCAA men’s regional play with five teams advancing out of each of the six regionals.

This year four of the sites have a host team playing in the event. And each of those four sites the host team is a top five seed: (1) Texas, (2) Stanford, (3) Georgia and (4) Louisville.

Is there an advantage to hosting a regional? A look at the teams that have hosted regionals and those teams success rates.

Teams that have hosted a regional are 32/41 (78.0 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.

Teams that are hosting a regional and seeded within the top five are 24/28 (88.7 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.

Teams that are hosting a regional and seeded outside the top five are 7/13 (53.8 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.

Prior to last year we had seen a No. 1 seed miss advancing just twice. Two top seeds missed in 2018 (Georgia Tech and LSU).

Below is a look at how the seeds have performed since the six-regional format:

Seed No. Number of seeds that advanced out of regional play No. 1 56/60 No. 2 49/60 No. 3 53/60 No. 4 38/60 No. 5 24/60 No. 6 27/60 No. 7 15/60 No. 8 11/60 No. 9 14/60 No. 10 7/60 No. 11 4/60 No. 12 2/60 No. 13 0/60 No. 14 0/60

NCAA Regional Tournament Victories

13 – Oklahoma State (1989, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

7 – Texas (1992, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2015, 2016, 2018)

7 – Arizona State (1991, 1995, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2016)

7 – Clemson (1993, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004)

6 – Florida (1989, 1992, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2018)

6 – Arizona (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 2000, 2006)

5 – Oklahoma, (1989, 1995, 2002, 2015, 2018)

5 – Stanford (1996, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017)

5 – UNLV (1990, 1994, 1997, 2005, 2017)

5 – Georgia Tech (1991, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2014)

5 – UCLA (2003, 2004, 2009, 2011, 2013)

4 – Illinois (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

4 – Georgia (2007, 2008, 2014, 2016)

4 – Alabama (2009, 2012, 2013, 2014)

3 – Southern California (2008, 2012, 2017)

3 – New Mexico (1998, 2002, 2013)

3 – Kent State (1993, 2001, 2010)

3 – Washington (2002, 2010, 2012)

3 – Wake Forest (2005, 2006, 2009)

2 – Texas A&M (1996, 2018)

2 – UCF (2009, 2017)

2 – California (2012, 2013)

2 – Purdue (2001, 2002)

2 – Auburn (1990, 1997)

1 – Kansas (2018)

1 – Baylor (2017)

1 – LSU (2017)

1 – Charlotte (2015)

1 – South Florida (2015)

1 – North Florida (2013)

1 – Chattanooga (2012)

1 – Liberty (2012)

1 – Michigan (2011)

1 – Duke (2011)

1 – San Diego State (2011)

1 – Texas Tech (2010)

1 – Oregon (2010)

1 – South Carolina (2007)

1 – Tulsa (2007)

1 – Augusta State (2005)

1 – Kentucky (2004)

1 – East Tennessee State (2001)

1 – Minnesota (1999)

1 – Houston (1998)

1 – NC State (1996)

1 – Arkansas (1991)