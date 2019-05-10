A closer look at NCAA men's regionals, host teams' chances of advancing

It’s been 10 years with the six-regional format in NCAA men’s regional play with five teams advancing out of each of the six regionals.
This year four of the sites have a host team playing in the event. And each of those four sites the host team is a top five seed: (1) Texas, (2) Stanford, (3) Georgia and (4) Louisville.
Is there an advantage to hosting a regional? A look at the teams that have hosted regionals and those teams success rates.
- Teams that have hosted a regional are 32/41 (78.0 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.
- Teams that are hosting a regional and seeded within the top five are 24/28 (88.7 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.
- Teams that are hosting a regional and seeded outside the top five are 7/13 (53.8 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.
Prior to last year we had seen a No. 1 seed miss advancing just twice. Two top seeds missed in 2018 (Georgia Tech and LSU).
Below is a look at how the seeds have performed since the six-regional format:
|Seed No.
|Number of seeds that advanced out of regional play
|No. 1
|56/60
|No. 2
|49/60
|No. 3
|53/60
|No. 4
|38/60
|No. 5
|24/60
|No. 6
|27/60
|No. 7
|15/60
|No. 8
|11/60
|No. 9
|14/60
|No. 10
|7/60
|No. 11
|4/60
|No. 12
|2/60
|No. 13
|0/60
|No. 14
|0/60
NCAA Regional Tournament Victories
13 – Oklahoma State (1989, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)
7 – Texas (1992, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2015, 2016, 2018)
7 – Arizona State (1991, 1995, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2016)
7 – Clemson (1993, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004)
6 – Florida (1989, 1992, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2018)
6 – Arizona (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 2000, 2006)
5 – Oklahoma, (1989, 1995, 2002, 2015, 2018)
5 – Stanford (1996, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017)
5 – UNLV (1990, 1994, 1997, 2005, 2017)
5 – Georgia Tech (1991, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2014)
5 – UCLA (2003, 2004, 2009, 2011, 2013)
4 – Illinois (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)
4 – Georgia (2007, 2008, 2014, 2016)
4 – Alabama (2009, 2012, 2013, 2014)
3 – Southern California (2008, 2012, 2017)
3 – New Mexico (1998, 2002, 2013)
3 – Kent State (1993, 2001, 2010)
3 – Washington (2002, 2010, 2012)
3 – Wake Forest (2005, 2006, 2009)
2 – Texas A&M (1996, 2018)
2 – UCF (2009, 2017)
2 – California (2012, 2013)
2 – Purdue (2001, 2002)
2 – Auburn (1990, 1997)
1 – Kansas (2018)
1 – Baylor (2017)
1 – LSU (2017)
1 – Charlotte (2015)
1 – South Florida (2015)
1 – North Florida (2013)
1 – Chattanooga (2012)
1 – Liberty (2012)
1 – Michigan (2011)
1 – Duke (2011)
1 – San Diego State (2011)
1 – Texas Tech (2010)
1 – Oregon (2010)
1 – South Carolina (2007)
1 – Tulsa (2007)
1 – Augusta State (2005)
1 – Kentucky (2004)
1 – East Tennessee State (2001)
1 – Minnesota (1999)
1 – Houston (1998)
1 – NC State (1996)
1 – Arkansas (1991)
Comments