PGA Championship field features top 100 in world rankings

All of the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Rankings will be in the 2019 PGA Championship, something that’s never happened in a men’s golf major.

The field will be 156 for next week’s tournament. This could change, of course, should a player have to withdraw for any reason. But for now, it’s all 100.

Dustin Johnson is currently ranked No. 1. Defending PGA champ Brooks Koepka is No. 3. Tiger Woods, who finished second a year ago, checks in at No. 6. The field in all features 34 players who have won a major.

Twelve of the players in the field have at one time in their careers been ranked No. 1 in the world.

Twenty of the spots in the field go to PGA professionals, including Alex Beach, who won the PGA Professional Championship.

The first PGA Championship to be staged in May since 1948 will be at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.