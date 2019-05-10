Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PGA Championship: Tiger Woods paired with Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

May 10, 2019

Tiger Woods will tee off alongside Brooks Kopeka and Francesco Molinari in the first and second rounds of the PGA Championship on Thursday and Friday.

Woods, Koepka and Molinari will play from the 10th tee at at 8:24 a.m. ET for Thursday’s first round and the first tee at 1:49 p.m. for the second round.

Other notable pairings for the PGA Championship are the group of Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott, the group of Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and Justin Rose and the group of Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Jason Day.

The PGA Championship begins Thursday at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, NY.

