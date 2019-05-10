Check out these PGA Championship inspired recipes

Check out these Masters-inspired recipes created by sportscaster and food blogger Jaymee Sire.

Need some snack ideas for the PGA Championship?

If you’re craving a unique version of the lobster roll or mini hot dog, we’ve got you covered.

The full list of ingredients and instructions to both PGA Championship inspired recipes can be found below. The step-by-step process for both recipes can also be watched in the video above.

“Long Island Lob-ster Roll Sliders”

Ingredients

1/4 pound cooked lobster meat

Juice from one lemon

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

1-2 teaspoons chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish

1-2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 split-top hot dog buns

Freshly ground sea salt

Instructions

Place lobster meat in a medium bowl. Squeeze juice from 1 lemon over lobster. Add celery, chives and 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise and mix until combined and lobster is lightly dressed. Add more mayo if necessary. Season to taste with sea salt. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Stuff lobster salad into split top buns and sprinkle with more chives and lemon juice, if desired. Cut each roll into 3-4 pieces and serve! Serves eight rolls.

“Bethpage Bagel Dogs”

Ingredients

1 container of crescent roll dough or puff pastry

8 ounces scallion or chive cream cheese, slightly softened (or can chop 2 scallions and mix with plain cream cheese)

12 ounce package of beef cocktail franks

Everything bagel seasoning

Chives, for garnish (optional)

Instructions