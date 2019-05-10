Matt Wallace leads British Masters after serious attitude adjustment

HILLSIDE, England – So far so good for Matt Wallace’s new attitude. It could earn the Englishman his fifth European Tour victory.

Wallace returned a 5-under 67 to move to 12 under and take the early lead in the $3.4 million Betfred British Masters at Hillside Golf Club. He’s gone bogey free over the first 36 holes.

“I think that’s the first time I’ve ever done 36 holes, especially to start a tournament, with no bogeys,” Wallace said.

The 29-year-old Englishman leads compatriot Ross Fisher, Sweden’s Niklas Lemke, Belgian Thomas Detry and Richie Ramsay of Scotland by a shot.

Wallace is benefitting from taking a calmer, long-term approach to golf rather than resorting to his previous tempestuous self.

“I used to think every tournament was my last week out on Tour,” Wallace added. “I was so intense and so fiery. Everyone on my team is actually thinking of the next three years rather than the next week.”

Part of that team includes fitness coach Steve McGregor. The former New York Nicks employee includes Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood and English Premiership leaders Manchester City among his clients

Aside from fitness and diet, McGregor has instilled a long-term approach. Wallace believes it will help him win majors. It’s why he enters next week’s PGA Championship with a far better attitude than last year.

Wallace turned up at Bellerive last August with two wins under his belt. He opened with a 71 then added a 66 and set his sights on winning his first major. He eventually finished T-19 after rounds of 68 and 68.

“It would have been my third win,” Wallace said. “I wanted to get another win. It’s a nice feeling not to have to go out there and have to win. That’s what I used to think I had to do.

“We’re going to be out here for a long time hopefully and, if I try and win every week, it’s not going to work.

“I’ll tell you a story from a few weeks ago at Hilton Head after a first round 4‑over. In the past, I would be so annoyed. Whereas if you look at the bigger picture, it’s not about that 4‑over. It’s about the long term.”

In the short term the one time mini-tour player might add the British Masters to the four wins he’s picked up over the last two seasons, including three last year, the only European Tour player to record that feat in 2018.