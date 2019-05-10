Tony Romo misses cut in third-straight PGA Tour appearance

Tony Romo is out after two rounds… again.

The former NFL quarterback missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson Friday after finishing the first two rounds 8-over.

Romo was T-148 after Round 2, ahead of seven other golfers, three of which withdrew due to injuries.

Romo began Friday’s second round at his home course of Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas on a hopeful note as he sat at even par through his first nine holes. But he struggled with inconsistency on his next nine, recording two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey on No. 4. He finished Friday’s round 3-over 74.

This was the third PGA Tour appearance for the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Romo competed in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in 2018 and in March, but missed the cut in both tournaments at 15 over.

The 39-year-old competed in all three Tour events on sponsor exemptions.

Tony Romo getting some pointers from Nick Faldo, after Romo finished his second round with a 3-over 74. Romo will miss the cut, but played a better round on day two than he did in the opening round. #ATTByronNelson pic.twitter.com/Xvu10nbtVI — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 10, 2019

Romo’s best moment in this week’s tournament came on Thursday when he eagled the par 5 seventh hole, which put him at 2 under halfway through the front nine.

Romo, who had 10,000-1 odds to win this week’s tournament, will be back to action soon. The lead analyst for the NFL on CBS is making a run for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He is expected to compete in 2019 U.S. Open local qualifying at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas beginning Monday.

Romo competed in local qualifying the past two years. While he failed to claim a spot in the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, he advanced to sectional qualifying in 2010 while he still played in the NFL.