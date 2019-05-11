AT&T Byron Nelson Round 3 Live Blog: Play suspended until 4 p.m. ET

UPDATE (12:57 p.m.): Tee times have been pushed back an additional two hours due to weather, meaning Round 3 is now scheduled to begin at 4:04 p.m. ET.

Sung Kang holds a four-shot lead entering the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, and he’s going to have to sit on that lead even longer than planned.

Tee times were pushed back four hours Saturday morning due to inclement weather, with the third round now scheduled to begin at 4:04 p.m. ET. Even with players going off split tees in groups of three, that means Kang and the final pairing won’t begin their rounds until 4:40 p.m. ET.

Brooks Koepka is also in the hunt and five shots back at 11 under, currently sitting solo fourth.

We’ll keep you posted on any additional weather delays, and we’ll be tracking all of the third round once the tee shots start flying at Trinity Forest in Dallas.

