Bethune-Cookman women closing in on PGA Works Collegiate title

Yudika Rodriguez shot a 67 to get to 8 under to lead the Bethune-Cookman women’s team at the PGA Works Collegiate Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Bethune-Cookman has been dominant, taking a 43-shot lead over Texas A&M-Kingsville. Rodriguez (69-67-136) holds a seven-shot lead over teammate Caitlyn Evans-Brand in the individual competition. The Lady Wildcats seek their eighth consecutive championship in the event.

On the men’s side, Bethune-Cookman leads by five shots over Florida A&M. After a rain delay Saturday, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M and Tennessee State will play their final three holes Sunday before starting the final round.

In men’s Division II, California State University-Dominguez Hills (23-over 599) grabbed an 11-shot lead over Lincoln. Andrew Fernandes shot a 70 for CSU-Dominguez Hills, a 14-shot improvement over Friday’s round.