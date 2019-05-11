AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday Live Blog: Back to work at Trinity Forest

By: Dan Kilbridge | May 11, 2019 11:48 am

Tee times were pushed back three different times due to weather delays on Saturday.

Play at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, was called off due to darkness at 9:10 p.m. ET the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Golf resumed at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday to finish the third round with the final round to go right after that.

Sung Kang held the lead all Saturday until Matt Every took over after he birdied and Kang bogeyed No. 8.

Follow the final day of the final tournament before the PGA Championship:

