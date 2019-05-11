British Masters host Fleetwood jumps into contention before final round

Tommy Fleetwood doesn’t seem like the guy who would be a poor host. However, the Englishman is intent on upsetting his party guests in the final round of the $3.4 million Betfred British Masters.

Fleetwood, who is acting as tournament host at Hillside Golf Club near his home town of Southport, got into contention after a 4-under 68 to move into fourth place on 11-under par, just three shots behind countryman Matt Wallace and Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult.

After two relatively quiet days, Fleetwood appeared to be just treading water in round three. He was 1-over par after 10 holes but burst into life with an eagle at the par-5 11th. He followed that with a birdie at 12, and two more birdies over the next six holes to get in the hunt.

“Just holed a couple of nice ones at 11 and 12,” Fleetwood said. “I’m happy with the way I stayed committed, stayed sort of seeing the putts go in, really, which is a hard thing to do when you haven’t seen anything go in for three days nearly.

“So the back nine, that was probably the best part of it, really. Just staying committed and being strong enough to just keep hitting putts.

“Regardless of what happens tomorrow, it’s nice I’ve put myself up there again.

“We’ll see what tomorrow brings. I’m not really going to worry too much about what the others are doing. Put in a really solid performance so far, and if I can continue the momentum from the back nine today, that would be great.”

Wallace, who returned a 2-under 70, is chasing his fifth European Tour win and first of 2019. He began with one-shot lead and flew out of the blocks with three straight birdies before slipping slightly.

“I was trying to take a little note out of Tiger’s book, and try and let them try and catch you, but I probably hit two bad shots today, and that’s it, that’s what happens in golf,” Wallace said. “I’m pretty happy with how I handled myself out there today.

“I’m going for it. Going to play the same game plan. Try to hole some more putts. I’ve done a lot of work with my putting. I feel like I’m close to holing a lot of putts, so hopefully we can do that tomorrow.”

Kinhult posted a 68 to join Wallace at the top of the leaderboard. He’s chasing his first Euro Tour win. Scotland’s Richie Ramsay is alone in third place on 12 under.