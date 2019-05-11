Matt Every displays perfect club throw technique after failed bunker shot

Does this look like the face of a man currently tied for second at the AT&T Byron Nelson?

Matt Every is indeed on the heels of leader Sung Kang, four shots back and T-2 with Tyler Duncan at 12 under.

He also showed off some incredible form throwing his club after a frustrating shot at the par-5 14th hole Friday in Round 2.

We don’t have any video evidence at this time, but the still images are more than sufficient. Perhaps even better in the way they capture the raw emotion and upper-body strength on a perfect club toss.

Every was cruising early in the day at 6 under through 13 holes. He found a fairway bunker off the tee at No. 14 and played his second shot from there, as you can see below.

He advanced the ball just 19 yards out of the bunker and was still 284 yards out for his third shot. We don’t know exactly what kind of shot he was trying to hit, but based on the reaction we’re guessing it played out differently in his head. Or maybe the post-shot frustration was due to a terrible lie he couldn’t work with. Either way, it wasn’t going well.

Then came the wind-up.

Look at that form. Front leg planted firmly on the mound with upper-body in full rotation, back leg in motion ready to follow through toward the intended target.

Every looks like he’s getting ready to bring some top shelf 95-mph heat on a 3-2 count. He’s fully committed to the sequence at this point, well past the point of no return, ready to unleash the club with maximum velocity.

There’s so much tightly-coiled force preparing to send the thing into orbit we can’t even say with certainty that the club has landed yet.

That’s the look of a man with serious experience on the bump, and a quick search brought up a quote from a 2015 Daytona Beach News-Journal story to confirm our suspicions.

“Growing up, playing baseball … not tooting my horn, but I was always above average in every sport I played,” Every said.

That much is apparent.

Look at the determination in those eyes. The competitive fire. The passion meeting fundamentals. It is truly a beautiful club toss and a testament to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s insistence that true athletes are taking over the sport of golf.

Every would eventually collect his club and make bogey at No. 14, his only blemish of the day. The 35-year-old’s career has been filled with highs and lows, most notably the back-to-back Arnold Palmer Invitational wins in 2014-15.

Those are his only Tour victories to date and came before a brutal streak of 16 consecutive missed cuts in 2016. But Every is back on his feet and finding some consistency lately, with five top-25 finishes this season and a T-3 last month at the Zurich Classic.

Now we’re wondering if he missed his calling as a perennial Cy Young candidate and hope the cameras are rolling if and when he fires off another 4-seamer from the fairway.