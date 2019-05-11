Rory McIlroy made a lot of money again in 2018, tops UK Young Rich List

Rory McIlroy has been named the leading sports star on the Sunday Times UK Young Rich List for the third consecutive year after his fortune grew by an estimated $36 million last year to $179 million in 2018.

The former world number one comfortably sits ahead of the 17 young sports stars out of the 50 on the UK Young Rich List. The Northern Irishman is well ahead of Real Madrid and Welsh soccer player Gareth Bale, whose fortune is estimated to be $122 million. Manchester City player Sergio Aguero ranked third of the 17, with an estimated fortune of $75 million after a $13 million increase.

McIlroy and world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua are the only two non-soccer players on the list. Joshua, fourth out of the 17, increased his wealth by $18 million to $64 million last year.

McIlroy, who won this year’s Players Championship, benefitted from an estimated $33 million increase in commercial deals last year on top of his on-course earnings. He has 10-year deals with TaylorMade and Nike, along with arrangements with NBC Sports and luxury watchmaker Omega.

Only UK-based people aged under 30 are eligible for the list. Tennis player Andy Murray came off the list after turning 31 last year. There were no women sports stars on the list.